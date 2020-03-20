With no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, the executive order Gov. Doug Ducey signed on Thursday doesn’t officially apply locally, but Lake Havasu City is encouraging local business owners to “do the right thing,” and voluntarily comply with the regulations before a positive test in the county would make it mandatory.
Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-09 limits the operations of certain businesses with the goal of slowing the spread of coronavirus. The order closes bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness clubs and similar facilities to public access in all counties that have had a positive result for COVID-19.
“Now is the time for business leaders in the community to follow the directive from Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey to take the action necessary to restrict access to the public and limit community spread,” Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “Restaurants should continue to provide dine-out, delivery, and curbside options, but close access to on-site dining.”
“Residents must understand that what we do affects the health of others and what others do affects the health of ourselves,” added Vice Mayor David Lane in the release. “We have a responsibility to protect those that are susceptible to COVID-19. If you are young and strong, you can still spread the virus to a loved one. We need everyone to come together to protect our parents, grandparents, and our senior community.”
In addition to asking businesses to comply with the executive order, the city is also reminding all citizens, business owners, and event promoters to abide by the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Mohave County Department of Public Health.
“The health and safety of our citizens is first and foremost in our efforts to stop the spread,” Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald. “We just ask that everyone stay healthy, stay home when possible, and follow the CDC guidelines.”
