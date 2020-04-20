In step with other schools across the nation, Mohave Community College will honor its 2020 graduates with a virtual event.
MCC’s traditional commencement ceremony in May had to be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the school, the 2020 graduate recognition ceremony will be 3 p.m. May 15 via MCC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Locate them at Facebook.com/MohaveCC and YouTube.com/MohaveCCVideos.
“For those graduating, we are so proud of you for what you have done and what you have accomplished, and we still want to do everything we can to celebrate you in many different formats and ways over the next year,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein in a video message to MCC students.
The program will list names of the graduates and those who are receiving awards for their hard work. Also scheduled to be announced is the 2020 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. The prize given to one MCC graduate each year is $10,000 cash to spend however they want.
As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over, 2020 graduates will be honored again during a reception event on their home campus. There will be a reception on each of the four college campuses in Mohave County. Graduates and their families are encouraged to attend. Graduates can wear their cap and gown for photos.
Those with questions about the events for 2020 graduates may call 866-664-2832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.