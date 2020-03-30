Mohave County College is closed until further notice, said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
Commencement scheduled for May 15 has been postponed.
All on-campus classes are being transitioned to online and other distance learning formats began Monday. Labs and other activities that cannot transition to online or distance learning are canceled. Arrangements will be made to allow students to complete them at a later date.
Students and community members who need to meet with an instructor, advisor, or administrator will do so by requesting an appointment via phone or email to establish a virtual meeting.
Most college employees will telecommute unless their position cannot be transitioned to telecommuting, in which case they will work on campus and observe social distancing and health safety protocols.
