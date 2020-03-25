KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is moving to mostly online instruction for students due to the pandemic.
Spring Break is extended through March 27 and modified classes resume March 30. College employees are working to establish best methods for students to complete coursework online and other distance learning techniques, MCC wrote in a news release.
Stephen Eaton, chief academic officer, said program directors and associate deans are working with faculty to ensure all students, including those enrolled in lab courses, can complete their instruction safely.
The college will work with students who can’t finish coursework due to coronavirus impacts.
“We will not penalize any student who feels unsafe and wants to stay home to protect themselves and their family members,” he said. “No student is going to suffer by loss of grade or learning opportunities.”
All non-credit classes and events have been canceled until further notice.
