Sen. Martha McSally touted the $2.2 trillion stimulus package’s ability to keep Arizonans working and able to pay the bills.
“I know there is a lot of uncertainty out there, a lot of fear by people for their health and for their livelihood,” McSally told Today’s News-Herald. “This is a bill that we worked on for the last few weeks to provide, as quick as possible, relief to individuals, relief to workers and families, and to support small businesses so that they can stay afloat until we get to the other side of this and to the maximum extent possible keep employees with employers.”
Although Mohave County just started seeing its first positive cases of coronavirus this week, McSally said she has heard from many businesses who have been adversely affected already.
“People have worked their whole lives to create their small business,” McSally said. “Now there is this unprecedented impact of asking people not to work and asking people not to go to restaurants and things. So it is devastating. There is tremendous uncertainty and fear as to whether they are going to be able to stay afloat.”
The tourism industry, on which Lake Havasu City chiefly depends, has been particularly hard hit as people throughout the county and the world skip vacation to hunker down at home.
“Many of these (tourism) businesses are down to zero revenue as all trips have been cancelled due to a lack of travel,” McSally said. “We have heard this from your community and we have heard the same thing from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon area – it has gone to zero.”
Individuals and families
Part of the package provides direct cash payments to individuals.
People who earned less than $75,000 in 2019 will be eligible for the full $1,200 payment with decreasing payments for indivuduals who made more money and $0 for anyone who made $99,000 or more last year. Couples making less than $150,000 combined will get $2,400.
An extra $500 will be given for every child in the household.
McSally said the goal is to get the money distributed as quickly as possible.
“It’s now up to the administration to implement the legislation,” she said. “What the Department of Treasury is telling us is they are intending to try to get this out within the next three weeks.”
Small businesses
McSally touted relief for small businesses as a major component of the emergency package. That relief is being provided in the form of forgivable loans.
“A lot of small businesses stop listening, thinking, ‘I can’t take a loan on right now, I don’t know if my business is going to exist,’” McSally said. “What we are trying to do is provide a mechanism through the money we just approved, through local banks and credit unions and other lending institutions out there, to small businesses.”
McSally said loans would be forgiven if they are used on payroll and overhead costs.
“This is a fundamentally important part of this bill that is going to allow small businesses to stay afloat and ideally, instead of laying off your employees, keep connected to them,” McSally said.
The idea is to allow small businesses to go into, “hibernation” during the shutdown while continuing to pay workers and allow them to keep their health insurance.
McSally said a “small business” is defined broadly in the legislation and applies to businesses such as independent contractors, a one-person landscaping business, or a locally owned corporate business with 500 employees or less.
Other provisions in the legislation apply more directly to larger businesses and corporations.
The loans will not be available immediately. McSally said the Department of Treasury will distribute instructions to banks, credit unions, and other lenders.
But McSally suggests small business owners get the process started immediately in order to be prepared to move when loans officially become available.
“I would start the conversation with whomever you do financial transactions with,” she said. “You are not going to be limited to them, but that is who you have a relationship with already.”
McSally said the treasury could have instructions distributed as early as next Friday.
Unemployment
Although the emergency package is intended to minimize job losses, it also provides relief to workers who have lost their jobs by raising maximum unemployment payments from $240 a week to $840 a week.
“The state is going to need a little bit of time to figure out how they are going to execute this, but we have expanded who qualifies for unemployment to include self-employed, independent contractors, part-time, you name it,” McSally said. “We are just doing everything we can while we get through this crisis together. We are telling people not to go to work – this is an unprecedented situation with significant economic impact.”
Fighting coronavirus
Although the emergency economic package helps to brace the economy for the current shutdown, much work still needs to be done to stop and slow the spread coronavirus.
“It is like nothing we have experienced in my lifetime – a pandemic like this,” McSally said.
The senator noted the unprecedented nature of closing down businesses and asking citizens not to go to work in order to contain the virus, but said such measures are important to protect the country’s healthcare workers – especially as there are still reported shortages of personal protective equipment worldwide.
“Everything we are doing is buying time for them until we get them the protective equipment they need, they have the number of hospital beds and the ventilators that they need in order to support people, and we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system with so many patients that we don’t have the capacity,” McSally said.
