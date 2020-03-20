Every facet of daily life in Lake Havasu City is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Event cancellations, suspensions of services and facility closures are the new normal, as least for the next few weeks.
Many services continue, however.
What may be particularly useful in these times is Urgent Care to You. Owner Michelle Witzel said registered nurses are dispatched to private homes to deliver health care.
“It’s for people who don’t feel like they can get to a doctor’s office or don’t want to sit in a waiting room,” she said. Common illnesses treated by Urgent Care to You’s four nurses include bronchitis and bad colds.
The service is available to patients aged 13 or older seven days a week, 8 am.-8 p.m. At this time, medical insurance is not accepted. Witzel said the cost is $100 per visit. Call 928-486-6135 for details.
