Every facet of daily life in Lake Havasu City is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Event cancellations, suspensions of services and facility closures are the new normal, as least for the next few weeks.
Many services continue, however.
What may be particularly useful in these times is Urgent Care to You. Owner Michelle Witzel said registered nurses are dispatched to private homes to deliver health care.
“It’s for people who don’t feel like they can get to a doctor’s office or don’t want to sit in a waiting room,” she said. Common illnesses treated by Urgent Care to You’s four nurses include bronchitis and bad colds.
The service is available to patients aged 13 or older seven days a week, 8 am.-8 p.m. At this time, medical insurance is not accepted. Witzel said the cost is $100 per visit. Call 928-486-6135 for details.
Distillery offers free hand sanitizer
It’s free and it comes in a diminutive liquor bottle. But don’t drink it.
Andy Andersen, owner of Copper Still Distillery in Havasu, is giving away hand sanitizer at his place of business, 1600 W. Acoma Blvd., Suite 65. He’s asking for a small donation to help defray costs of cooking up the sanitizer.
The free product is in shot glass-sized 50ml containers.
Andersen said his sanitizer recipe was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.
“It has a corn base. We mixed in essential oils to make it smell good and vitamin E so it doesn’t dry out your hands,” he said.
No DAV transportation
The Disabled American Veterans transportation service has been suspended until April 3. The DAV has four vans that it uses to carry 50 to 100 veterans to Veterans Administration hospitals in Phoenix and Prescott each week.
Rick Foster said local veterans who have an immediate need should call their health care service providers.
The Havasu DAV office is open daily, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 928-855-0356 for details.
