A total of 73 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have officially recovered, according to new information from Mohave County.
The Mohave County Public Health Department added the number of recovered cases to its dashboard of coronavirus data in the county that already includes the number of cases and deaths within the county, as well as information on testing and demographics of those who have been infected. Although the rest of the numbers are updated every day, Public Health Director Denise Burely said the county will update the number of recovered cases each Monday, saying the number doesn’t change significantly day-to-day.
“We count a case as ‘recovered’ if he or she has survived (not died) at the time we close or finish following a case,” Burley said. “This is most often after their quarantine period has ended.”
Burley said Centers for Disease Control provides guidance on when and how to end quarantines with a couple options.
Persons with symptoms who were directed to care for themselves at home may end isolation after at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of fever without medications, and improvement in respiratory symptoms. A total of 10 days must also have passed since the symptoms first appeared. Burley said the CDC also allows for a testing-based strategy that includes a reduction in fever and improvement in respiratory symptoms. In that case, the quarantine would be allowed to end after two negative results from separate samples collected within 24 hours of each other.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had reported a total of 270 confirmed covid-19 cases. With at least 73 patients now recovered and another 29 who have died from coronavirus, that leaves 168 people who are still battling the illness.
While there is hope that patients who have tested positive will be immune to catching the virus again, Burley said recovered patients are still asked to continue with increased hygiene and social distancing measures that have become a part of daily life during the pandemic.
“There is still so much we do not know about covid-19,” Burley said. “The CDC states, “The risk of transmission after recovery is likely substantially less than that during illness; recovered persons will not be shedding large amounts of virus by this point, if they are shedding at all.” Since we know that there may be some shedding, however minimal, we advise using precautions. We recommend those released from quarantine continue social distancing and other precautions because a) we still don’t know if a person can be re-infected with covid-19 and b) when most people are social distancing, it encourages a social norm.”
