Information can be a powerful tool in maintaining public order, and now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is making efforts to keep the public informed during the coronavirus pandemic.
With 22 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Mohave County as of Monday night, the board will now receive reports from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, three times per week, in an effort to stay abreast of all relevant information during the outbreak.
“It’s going to become a bigger deal,” said Supervisor Ron Gould. “We have quite a few cases already, and we’re recommending that people wear masks like the CDC has been saying, and follow social distancing rules. We need to get people to take this seriously.”
The decision to hold special meetings with Mohave County Health officials was made Monday morning during a meeting of the board in Kingman. The meetings will take place through telephone conference calls, with at least one board member present at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting chambers. The meetings will be made available to view online.
“The Mohave County Department of Health is in charge of our response to the coronavirus,” said Buster Johnson on Monday. “We’re doing all we can. The county has set up meetings with all appropriate agencies and cities. We have three hospitals and a lot of individual fire districts that are concerned. We want to make sure they get all of the answers and all of the supplies they need.”
According to Johnson, gathering information and keeping the public informed may now be of the utmost importance for Mohave County.
“There’s some information we can’t release, but we want to get everything out there, so that people remain calm and do what’s best for the people of Mohave County.”
The health department has for the past several weeks remained in contact with officials from Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City as municipalities work to contain the outbreak.
“The city has been meeting with (health officials) along with our fire administrators three times per week as the COVID-19 epidemic has evolved,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
“They’ve been very helpful in identifying resources available to us and helping us address healthcare needs due to the outbreak of the virus. The information they provide will be very valuable to cities, so that we can understand the resources available as we examine the impact of COVID-19.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will now receive reports from health officials at special meetings Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m. The meetings will be made available to watch on YouTube when they are released.
Supervisor Johnson proposed holding only one such meeting per week at Monday’s meeting, rather than three, pending further discussion with Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley.
