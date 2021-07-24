The latest covid report from Mohave County shows that cases are continuing to rise.
According to the July 23 release from the County, seven covid patients have died since Wednesday at noon and 154 new confirmed cases of covid have been reported.
Of the seven deaths, which are from previously reported cases, four of them occurred in the Bullhead City service area. Of those four deaths, three were individuals ages 60 to 69 and one is 70 to 79.
Two of the deaths are two individuals in the Kingman service area between the ages of 60 and 69. The final death is a person in the Lake Havasu City service area also between the age of 60 and 69.
Of the 154 new confirmed cases, there are 51 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area, 67 new confirmed cases in the Kingman service area and 36 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area.
This new report brings the total of covid cases in Mohave County since the pandemic started to 22,671 and 678 total deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.