The Mohave County Department of Public Health sent this information via email to Today's News-Herald around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
"This is a list of most of the recently asked most important questions regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19. They have been asked by media outlets or concerned residents yesterday and today. They are answered below by our Mohave County Health Director, Denise Burley.
There will be an important Press Conference on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. and open to the public (to watch.)"
Frequently asked questions; March 19, 2020
1. Is an employee of a business (The Cracker Barrel) in Kingman a positive?
There are no presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.
2. Where can I get help with groceries if I can’t leave home?
Residents can go to: https://211arizona.org/mohave/ for information on assistance.
3. How long after self-quarantine can I go back to work?
Environmental Health – Business owners, “what should we be doing?” (Closing, cleaning, etc.…)
4. Was the test done at KRMC a presumptive positive or just inconclusive?
Due to patient privacy, we are unable to answer that question.
5. When will testing be available and can we all get it?
At the time there are no plans for testing the general public. Labs are working on creating additional tests kits and rapid tests. Until those are tested and released, only hospitals and health care providers can collect specimens to be sent for testing.
6. We already know that the coronavirus is in most of the communities in the U.S. But the CDC still insists on foreign exposure as a condition to get tested.
The Arizona Department of Health Services matrix used by the Mohave county Health Department states that a person who has not traveled, or been exposed to someone who has, can still be tested if they meet other criteria (fever, shortness of breath, and cough). Healthcare providers will evaluate symptoms and determine if testing is warranted.
7. Who would be the person/agency to make a decision on mass testing in our community? Can a decision like that be made on a local level?
Decisions regarding mass testing can be made at a local level.
8. What is your reaction to the claims made in James Riley’s posts?
Due to a patient’s privacy, we are unable to answer that question.
9. Is any of that information inaccurate? If so, what and how?
To protect patient privacy, we are unable to comment on the detail of what was mentioned on the posts.
10. Is this a presumptive positive case?
After consulting with KRMC staff, this is currently not considered a presumptive positive or confirmed positive case.
11. If true, why did the health department ask James Riley to keep quiet about their tests results?
(No answer was provided.)
12. Do you see any potential ill effects from that advice being disregarded?
People need to be aware of the heightened concern in our community, and especially among our elderly. When experiences or opinions are posted on social media, it can cause unnecessary fear and concern.
13. When do you expect confirmation of their test results to be returned?
Approximately 3-5 days.
14. The video also alleges that James and his children are also starting to show symptoms. Have they been tested, or are their plans to test them? If so what where their results or when do you expect them?
We are unable to share information pertaining to an individual’s health or that of his family.
15. Do you have any recommendations on steps for Catrina's employer, Cracker Barrel, should take in the present situation?
Cracker Barrel should be following the cleaning and disinfection recommendations provided by CDC.
16. Has the county discussed the possibility of prohibiting any travel, inside or outside of the county, should the situation get to a severe level?
The County Emergency Declaration does provide the Chair of the Board of Supervisors with additional authorities to address the spread of COVID-19; however, prohibiting any travel, inside or outside of the county has not been contemplated. If conditions in our county worsen, the Board could decide to enact additional measures to protect public health and safety.
