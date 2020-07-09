A surge of new coronavirus cases following the busy Fourth of July weekend is expected by Mohave County health officials.
Those numbers are expected to swell further after the county, and Havasu in particular, saw a large number of family and friend gatherings and visitors over the Fourth of July holiday.
Denise Burley, Mohave County Director of Public Health, said the incubation rate averages at four to five days in the county, meaning “in the next 10 days, we’ll start to see some of those cases play themselves out.”
Mohave County announced 89 new cases on Thursday alone, following Wednesday’s record daily total of 119. The new cases on Thursday included 49 in Lake Havasu City, a record number for the city. Thirty-eight of those cases remain under investigation, which means the public health department doesn’t yet know how the virus was contracted. The Havasu cases included three children under 10 years old, one adolescent between 11 and 19, seven people between the ages of 20 and 29, four between 30 and 39, three between 40 and 49, 10 between 50 and 59, and 10 people over 60 years old. The county also reported 24 cases in Bullhead City and 16 in Kingman.
Lake Havasu City has had 441 positive cases and 13 deaths announced since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,662 cases and 92 deaths in the county
Case numbers in the younger population continue to rise, Burley said in a meeting Thursday. The average age of cases in the county has dropped to 48.6 years old. The average age of those who pass from the disease has also lowered to 78.2 years old as of Thursday.
While the state has an average mortality rate of 1.8 percent, Mohave County’s rate is 5.7 percent — “a little bit higher than we’d like to see and a number we’d like to drop,” Burley said.
“91 deaths might not seem like a large number when you compare it to our overall cases, however it is 91 preventable deaths,” Burley added.
Ventilator use is also on the rise throughout the county, though Burley reassured that there are still enough to use in case of a hospitalization surge. Ventilators are only used in extreme coronavirus cases “as a last resort,” Burley said.
Havasu Regional Medical Center continues to operate near ICU capacity, according to Burley, and the county is seeing a larger number of cases that require hospitalization.
Local hospital staff are placed in a position of extremely high risk, and the virus hasn’t escaped them either. Burley confirmed local hospitals have cases, but did not say where or how many.
Questions to HRMC spokeswoman Jeni Coke went unanswered by press time Thursday evening.
