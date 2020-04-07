The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has continued to creep up in Mohave County over the last couple of weeks and Lake Havasu City appears to be the hardest hit area so far with more than half the positive tests.
But all four hospitals say they are still in good shape with nearly half of their beds open and plenty of personal protective equipment – at least for now.
The Mohave County Public Health Department has reported 23 total confirmed cases within the county, 14 of which are from Lake Havasu City. An additional patient is hospitalized in Lake Havasu City but not included in the county’s count because they are a California resident. Public Health Director Denise Burley said she has noticed the growing trend of cases in Havasu.
“I don’t have an explanation at the moment, but I think that is something that we will be looking into,” she said.
Although there has been a shortage of available tests locally and nationwide, Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson said local hospitals have managed to obtain enough to test anybody who is hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms like respiratory disease, shortness of breath and fever. So while there may be more than 23 coronavirus cases within the community as a whole, there likely aren’t many who have been hospitalized with symptoms but not tested for the virus yet.
In fact, the majority of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Mohave County so far are able to self-isolate at home, rather than going to the hospital for care. That has left local hospitals with nearly half of the patients they would normally have this time of year.
“We are still down considerably from what we would normally run at this time of year as far as the number of patients inside the hospital,” Patterson said.
He also noted that emergency room visits are down 40% compared to last year and outpatient visits have fallen nearly 50 percent in Havasu.
CEO Brian Turney said Kingman Regional Medical Center is operating at a slightly higher capacity than Havasu, but that saving the extra space has taken a toll on the hospitals finances. He said hospitals across the state are dealing with the same issue.
“When you look at it from a revenue standpoint we are down about 30%right now as a result of this, with elective surgeries and elective procedure being delayed,” Turney said. “Our inpatient is down as well. So across the board we are finding it down and it has been a significant financial hit.”
Michael Stenger, CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center said in addition to available space, hospitals also believe they have sufficient staff and personal protective equipment for the foreseeable future.
“We are as prepared as we are ever going to be,” Stenger said. “At this point there aren’t the fears that we used to have about having enough supplies — however that can change. We all have enough now. We are preaching conservation, not as a cost reduction strategy but conserving a very precious commodity that we are going to need in spades if we get hit with a surge.”
Surge still to come?
The worst of the coronavirus pandemic in Mohave County may be a few weeks away still, according to Turney.
He said the models he has seen predict the number of coronavirus cases will peak in Arizona near the end of April. Turney said experts are telling the hospitals that typically there is a couple of weeks between a surge in positive tests and an influx of outpatients, and eventually there is an increase in the number of inpatients.
Stenger said he believes a good early indicator that a surge is coming will be a rapid increase in activity at the emergency departments of all four hospitals.
“That means that people are afraid now that they have contracted the virus, are symptomatic, and are feeling badly,” Stenger said. “Right now our ED volumes are approximately half of what they typically are this time of year. But once they get up to 100 to 120 percent of what is expected, at that point I think we will start seeing a surge in positives.”
Demographics
This week, the Mohave County Public Health Department started releasing the ages and genders of people who have tested positive for the virus, which revealed that younger people are the mostly likely to have tested positive so far. Nine of the 23 people who have tested positive are between 20 and 44 years old, with another five people between 45 and 55.
“We were somewhat surprised by the demographics — the number of younger people that are being infected,” Burley said. “That is something of a message, I suppose, to those younger individuals that this is a serious disease and should be taken seriously in that light. We want to prevent it, and they may be around their family members and parents. That is where there becomes a greater risk of transmission with people who may be in a more high-risk population.”
High risk populations include those 65 years or older, and those with underlying health issues.
