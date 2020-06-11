Mohave County continues to see an increase in new cases per day and ICU bed usage in hospitals throughout the region. The county aims to increase testing, refocus community members on safety guidelines, and increase contact tracing as a solution to the growing number of positives.
“I think when we said, ‘It’s time to reopen, let’s get the businesses going again and let’s get our community operating again,’ I think what we had in mind is this is going to be the new ‘covid normal,’” Mohave County epidemiologist Mare Schumacher said during a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday. She continued to explain that health officials hoped social distancing, wearing masks, and continuing precautions would stay in place as the county began to gradually reopen businesses.
“I think what some people heard was, ‘Woo! It’s a free-for-all again and we can get back with our friends and family and just pretty much do whatever we want,’ so that may be part of it,” Schumacher said, referring to the surge in new daily cases.
“It’s concerning that we’re seeing this increase in the ICU bed use and need, and it may actually trigger… a cancellation of elective surgeries at some point,” Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley said.
In addition to coronavirus updates, Burley also announced a shift in the reported age brackets for new cases on Thursday. A 0-10 age range has been added, creating a 11-19 age range as well.
New cases
On Thursday evening, the county reported 16 new cases and two new deaths. Five of the cases are from Lake Havasu City.
One of the deaths is a 70-79 age range case that was previously reported in Bullhead City. The other death has not been reported prior, and was a 90+ individual in the Kingman area.
Three of the five Havasu cases are recovering at home and remain under investigation. Two are 11-19 and one is 70-79. The final two Havasu cases are 50-59 and are both recovering at home and linked to another case.
Eight of the new cases are in Bullhead City. One person, 50-59, is linked to another confirmed case and hospitalized. Three are recovering at home and linked to another case — a 20-29 person, 30-39-year-old, and 50-59 individual. The remaining four cases are recovering at home, and their cases are under investigation. One is 30-39, another is 50-59, one is 60-69, and the final case is 80-89.
Two cases were reported for the Kingman service area. One is 40-49, recovering at home and linked to another case. The last case is 60-69 and under investigation.
There are now 113 cases in Havasu (including nine deaths), 246 in Kingman (including 37 deaths), 10 cases in North County (composed of smaller county communities), and 202 in Bullhead City (including 16 deaths). There are now a total of 62 deaths and 571 cases in the county.
Burley said the county is also keeping a close eye on surrounding communities, such as Needles and Laughlin. Laughlin is currently reporting five cases, and Needles has two, she said Thursday.
Long-term care facilities
In the first week of June, from May 31 to June 6, Mohave County reported 37 cases of staff or residents from long-term care facilities infected with coronavirus cases throughout the county. Other cases reported that week totaled 63.
Schumacher clarified that any family members or close contacts of long-term care facility staff that have tested positive are not included in the count for facilities.
The increase in cases that are not related to long-term care facilities is concerning, Schumacher said.
“That means that people in the community are infecting each other, and we can’t isolate them very nicely like we can in a long-term care facility,” she said.
Solutions
To help slow the spread of coronavirus in Mohave County, Schumacher said their focus is two-fold — increasing contact tracing and reminding residents that the virus is still a very real threat.
The county has hired additional temporary staff to assist with contact investigations, and they’re also working on getting more federal and state funding for their efforts. Arizona Department of Health Services epidemiologists are also helping with case interviews, the county said.
Preventing the spread initially is the best way to slow it down, however, Schumacher added. That includes continuing to educate county residents about precautions that should be taken, such as social distancing, smaller group sizes, wearing a mask and staying home when you’re feeling sick.
Testing is also something the county would like to increase, especially for those who show symptoms. Burley said they’re working with places throughout the county that offer testing to get permission to post information on their website about available locations.
“We do have permission currently from NextCare in Lake Havasu City,” Burley said. North Country Health Care is also testing their patients who show symptoms, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.