As Arizona grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Mohave County hasn’t seen the same levels of infection as some other counties. But as of Tuesday, those who have had a confirmed positive test in Mohave County are dying at a higher rate than anywhere else in the state.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave had a total of 207 confirmed positive covid-19 tests as of Tuesday and 12.6% (26 people) of those cases have died from the illness. That is the highest percentage of deaths per positive test in all of Arizona, which has seen about 4.8% of the 11,736 confirmed cases in the state succumb to the virus statewide, accounting for 562 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
La Paz County had the second highest percentage with two deaths resulting from 22 positive tests in the county – 8.7%. Pima (8.4%), Coconino (7.8% ) and Gila (5.2%) rounded out the five counties with the highest percentages. No coronavirus deaths have been reported yet in Santa Cruz, Graham, or Greenlee counties.
While Mohave County has the highest percentage of coronavirus patients who have died in the state, it is much closer to the middle of the pack in other metrics. Maricopa leads Arizona in raw numbers with 6,219 cases and 259 deaths in the county. Apache County has the highest rate of infection with 1,036.1 covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents and Coconino County has the most deaths per 100,000 residents with 39.38.
Mohave County is well below the state average in cases per capita with 95.4 positive tests per 100,000 residents. The county’s deaths per capita of 11.98 (per 100,000) is significantly higher than Arizona’s average of 7.82, but it is still less than 1/3 of the per capita death rate in Coconino and Navajo counties.
But patients who have tested positive for covid-19 in Mohave County are dying at a higher rate than in any other county. That may be largely due to who is getting sick as the virus has started showing up in congregate settings such as nursing homes in recent weeks.
Broken down further Lake Havasu City has had 8.5% of the 47 patients who tested positive die, accounting for four deaths. Kingman has the highest rate of deaths among confirmed cases within Mohave County at 13.9% – 137 cases and 19 deaths. Bullhead has had one of its 18 coronavirus patients die, accounting for 5.5% of the people who have tested positive. There have been another four positive cases in the far northern reaches of the county, but no deaths.
Deaths from coronavirus have been mounting in Mohave County recently. In less than two weeks since the end of April there have been a total of 14 deaths in the county, which is more than half of the county’s total. That surge coincides with reports of coronavirus infecting patients in several long term care facilities and congregate settings. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been four congregate living facilities that have had someone test positive. That includes two long term care facilities, an assisted living facility, and a shelter.
How hard those congregate facilities have been hit likely play a large role in the increasing deaths and the high rate of infected patients dying from the disease.
“Nationwide that has been a problem,” said Dr. Khmaranie Persaud with the Lake Havasu Covid-19 Task Force. “Nursing homes are a problem, prisons are a problem – anywhere where people are in a close-knit setting, obviously they run the risk of spreading the infection faster.”
Long term care facilities and nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to infections in those settings due to the age and underlying health conditions of many of its residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 380,000 die of infections in nursing and assisted living facilities each year. According to a tally by the Associated Press, more than 27,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes and long term care facilities nationwide, accounting for about 1/3 of covid deaths in the United States.
The Mohave County Public Health Department did not respond to questions about the number of cases and deaths connected to congregate settings as of press time on Wednesday, so the exact situation locally is a little less clear. At the end of April, the Public Health Department said almost 40% of coronavirus cases in the county were linked to such facilities, which added up to 45 cases at the time. All but seven of those cases were in Kingman.
“It is hard to pin it down,” said Dr. Khamranie Persaud. “Due to HIPAA laws, physicians and health departments aren’t allowed to release tons of information. That being said, it is very important that the health department investigate carefully.”
Mohave Public Health Director Denise Burley has said numerous times that the county puts a lot of effort into its contact tracing efforts, so if the surge is related to congregate settings the county should know.
Well over half of the coronavirus cases and deaths in the county have occurred in Kingman, and that appears to be where the most sever issues with congregate settings have occurred. Over the weekend Kingman Regional Medical Center Communications and Marketing Director Teri Williams said more than half of the positive cases in their hospital have come from long term care facilities. She declined to comment on how many deaths have resulted.
Mohave County epidemiologist Anna Sherzer recently told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that there are three coronavirus hotspots in Kingman, two of which are long term care facilities and the other a healthcare facility.
“They are seeing higher positive numbers, higher mortality,” Persaud said. “Something is going on in that city and that needs to be examined closer. Maybe it is in a congregate setting. But even if that is the case, at some point interventions need to happen.”
Persaud said in some hard-hit facilities in California, residents have actually been disbursed to other living arrangements to reduce density.
But Williams said Desert Highlands Care Center, the only facility to be specifically identified locally, is already starting to see a downward trend in the number of cases at the facility.
Williams said at least one other facility in Kingman has had someone test positive for covid-19, but noted that KRMC is not the only entity conducting testing at this time.
While the majority of cases in the county are coming from Kingman, Persaud said Mohave County as a whole, and Lake Havasu City with its average age of 53, need to remain cautious due to the number of at-risk residents who live here. The Centers for Disease Control has identified Mohave County as one of the most at-risk communities in the entire country, with a vulnerability index of 0.91.
As of Tuesday morning Mohave County had reported a total of 80 patients 65 and older have tested positive for coronavirus and all 24 of the deaths reported by the county have been in that age group. That is a mortality rate of 30%.
“It is the older population that we have seen usually have poor outcomes in terms of mortality,” Persaud said. “So that is one of the main reasons to social distance. It isn’t necessarily to protect yourself, but so you are not passing it on to a more vulnerable patient. Our community is very high risk – we have a lot of older patients here. Personally, I have six or seven patients over the age of 102. They need to be safe at home, and we are making sure we are doing everything we can to make sure they aren’t coming out of their home. If they were to get the infection it would be very hard for them to battle it.”
(5) comments
[thumbup]
Good article. Well done. The "news" here is that the deaths occurred and are occurring in the over 65 group and at nursing homes/extended care facilities. I do think calculating mortality rate by dividing deaths by number of positive tests is misleading. It distorts the rate which should be the number of deaths divided by the total number of infected (which is not known).
I do appreciate the reporters for Havasu News reporting the facts and not inserting opinion into their articles, something national news reporters have forgotten.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
How many of those over age 65 Americans are you willing to let die, Lemons? I wish the paper would show just how many of them were US Armed Forces Veterans...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.