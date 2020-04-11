On Saturday morning, a 30th case of coronavirus was confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The 30th confirmed case is Lake Havasu City's 15th. The adult individual, in the age rage of 20-44 years old, is in isolation and recovering at home, according to the county.
The case is "epidemiologically-linked to a previous case," and nurses are currently in the process of conducting the contact investigation.
The 30 cases includes two deaths in Havasu, 11 confirmed cases in Kingman, and four confirmed cases in Bullhead City. The number reported by the county does not include one case of an out-of-state resident hospitalized in Havasu.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are a not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
