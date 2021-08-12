Top officials at the four hospitals in Mohave County say the current rise in coronavirus cases is more than an uptick — and they’re concerned about staffing.
The CEOS from hospitals in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley held a press conference Thursday with Mohave Public Health Director Denise Burley where they discussed how the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their facilities.
Their comments came as local coronavirus cases continue to surge. The website 247WallSt.com highlighted Mohave County Thursday as having the fastest rate of spread in the state. According to the County Health Department more than 700 news cases of covid have been reported since Aug. 2. That includes 244 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday -- with 55 of those cases occurring in Lake Havasu City.
The hospital CEOs said 15 percent of the inpatient beds at Havasu Regional Medical Center are occupied by covid positive patients. Meanwhile, that number is 30 percent at the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, 15 to 20 percent at Valley View Medical Center and 23 percent at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
According to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Stenger, the recent increase in covid cases is not just simply an uptick in covid cases but a full-blown third wave of the coronavirus.
“Starting 10 weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in testing week over week for 10consecutive weeks and we have seen a significant increase in the rate of positivity for those people being tested,” Stenger said. “This is not an uptick, this is a third major surge and to be honest it is approaching what we had last summer at the same time.”
According to the Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell, 82.2 percent of covid cases are now the more contagious Delta variant that originated from India.
This new wave also appears to be affecting younger portions of the population with Valley View CEO Feliciano Jiron saying that 50 percent of the covid patients at Valley View are under 60 years old.
All four CEOS expressed at the press conference that their biggest fear regarding is whether they will have the staff to handle patient load.
“My biggest concern is that if we continue to see these covid numbers increase and have more and more hospitalizations will we be able to have the capacity to take care of those patients,” Havasu Regional CEO Mike Patterson said.
McConnell says that many healthcare workers are burning out from getting caught up in the political aspect that has grown around masking and vaccines.
“I hope we are not going to end up as high as we ended in that November, December, January time frame but we have lost staff between then and now,” McConnell said. “Healthcare as a whole is losing staff. We have nurses who are close to retirement deciding that they don’t want to deal with the drama that is around covid-19 and we have the new RNs and workforce saying I might just wait a couple of years and then come in because it is just too chaotic.”
McConnell also announced during the press conference that the Kingman hospital is expecting staffing help from the federal government.
“The process is being finalized at present relative to staff coming from that request that was done a few weeks ago,” McConnell said. “We don’t have final dates and we don’t have final numbers of what support is being offered but it is close to being finalized.”
The federal healthcare workers will be in addition to the nurses from the Health and Human Resource Department that are already in Kingman and Bullhead City helping with the administration of monoclonal antibodies, a therapy used to fight COVID-19 infection early, he said.
The CEOs also used their time in the public eye to encourage residents to get vaccinated and to be kind to local healthcare workers.
“The data right now shows that vaccines work, so I would just ask that people consider getting vaccinated,” Patterson said. “I know there are a lot of anti-vax people out there but look at the data, look in the hospitals.”
(1) comment
Our abject thanks to the fools who insist on not being vaccinated or wearing masks. Hopefully Karma will take care of you before you kill too many of us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.