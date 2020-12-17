Local hospitals anxiously await the shipment of vaccines as exhausted staff face record coronavirus numbers that cast a long shadow over the spikes of the summer.
On Thursday alone, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 246 new cases and three additional deaths. Of those new cases, 98 are in Kingman, 84 are in Bullhead City, and 55 are in Lake Havasu City. That adds up to 1,120 new cases and 11 deaths reported so far this week, since last Friday at noon — and today’s numbers are still on their way.
Mohave County health officials announced that the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine could arrive beginning as early as next week, but no definitive date was provided. Local hospitals don’t have a day to mark on their calendars yet, either, nor any idea of how many doses they’ll be allotted.
Corey Santoriello, Havasu Regional Medical Center marketing director, said they are waiting for more information from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“We anticipate receiving vaccines very soon and were informed that most hospitals in the rural areas of Arizona will be receiving the Moderna vaccine,” he said. Should they also receive the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, HRMC has the equipment necessary.
As of Thursday, HRMC is averaging 50 covid-19 patients per day between the ICU and other units, Santoriello said. The surge plan in place allows for ICU-level care in other units, and they’re closely tracking and reporting to the state any fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas, he added.
Kingman Regional Medical Center’s ICU is showing a “normal” status as of Wednesday night, Communications Director Teri Williams said, so they’re “OK right now.”
But the number of beds isn’t the only issue hospitals are facing, she pointed out. Their healthcare workers are exhausted, and KRMC is urging residents to follow public health guidelines to help relieve the strain on staff.
“Since October, covid hospitalizations at KRMC have risen by record numbers,” a Thursday press release said. “The hospital has activated surge plans to accommodate patients who require hospitalization. However, hospital staff are strained.”
According to Jim Wells, KRMC chief nursing officer, the hospital’s doctors and nurses “are exhausted after many months of dealing with covid,” and some are getting sick themselves from exposure.
KRMC has been relying on travel labor to help ease the strain, but that resource is being tapped as well as hospitals nationwide deal with case surges of their own.
HRMC is also experiencing a shortage of nursing staff, and they’re continuing to recruit, hire and train new staff to meet their growing needs.
Havasu’s hospital is currently not scheduling elective surgeries that require an overnight stay, and no visitors are allowed for covid-positive patients. One support person is allowed for non-covid patients, same-day surgery, labor and delivery, pediatric, and special needs patients. Everyone is screened for temperature and symptoms, and they must check-in on arrival and check out when leaving.
Officials at the Mohave County Department of Public Health did not respond to questions as of Thursday evening.
Thank you for reporting the data. The hospitals and staff are being overwhelmed and nothing is being done to bring the virus under control in Mohave County. We need an enforced mask ordinance, closed indoor dining and drinking. The bars and restaurants are packed with people from all over the country. If nothing continues to be done, cases and deaths will continue to double.
