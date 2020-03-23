Leaders at each of the four hospitals in Mohave County are saying they are ready for what’s to come as the number of COVID-19 cases grew to 234 statewide in Arizona on Friday.
Although Mohave is one of just four counties within the state that still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson said all four hospitals within the county have been gearing up for some time.
“We are prepared. We have practiced emergency operations – that is just part of the hospital and healthcare business,” Patterson said during a Mohave County press conference on Monday. “We have implemented in our hospitals our emergency operations plans, and have put in measures to prepare for the worst. That is something we inherently do as hospital operators and I think it is something we have practiced for, for many years.”
Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Stenger said spring is typically a busy time of year where local hospitals are working at maximum capacity with a surge in visitors, but in the last two weeks that hasn’t been the case.
“Our volumes, both inpatient and outpatient, and our (emergency department) volumes have dropped significantly,” Stenger said. “We have cancelled elective procedures as requested by the State of Arizona. We have curtailed unnecessary things for the time being until we know more… In the event that the COVID-19 virus does hit Mohave County, all four hospitals have the ability to ramp up. We have staff, we have empty beds, we have supplies, drugs, and all the protective equipment that we would need to protect our staff and our patients.”
During the press conference, each of the hospitals provided the number of intensive care unit beds that they have available, which would be used to treat the most severe COVID-19 cases with 16 at HRMC, 10 at Valley View Medical Center, and 20 each at WRMC and Kingman Regional Medical Center. According to a report from the Kizer Health Foundation, using data from fiscal year 2018-2019, Mohave County has a total of 80 ICU beds in the county. That is the same amount the report shows in Coconino County (41) and Yavapai County (39) combined while La Paz County to the south is listed with just three ICU beds.
Additionally, Patterson said Havasu has 23 “intermediate care beds,” that could be used for those expected to have the virus, or those with a confirmed case but whose symptoms are less sever. WRMC and Valley View reported 20 and 10 additional intermediate care rooms respectively.
In the end, the counties capacity likely won’t be determined by the number of beds available, but rather by the number of healthcare workers.
“In a pandemic where you truly have an insurge of patients there are a lot of other places we can keep a patient,” Patterson said. “So beds is probably not the biggest issue – it would be the staff and the physicians to be able to take care of those patients. That is probably more of the limiting factor than a beds, so to speak.”
Local hospitals have also started to take stock of some of the equipment they will likely need to combat the worst of the COVID-19 cases such as volume ventilators, which are in short supply throughout the country. Paterson said there are 10 such ventilators at HRMC, but the hospital has come up with a way to treat more patients who need help breathing if necessary.
“I am also under the understanding that we could use some of the anesthesia machines in the OR if we needed to… so there is some additional capacity there if needed,” Patterson said.
WRMC said they have 15 ventilators at their facility, while Valley View reported having five ventilators and 3 anesthesia machines. KRMC CEO Brian Turney said he did not know the exact number of machines in Kingman off hand.
