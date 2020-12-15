The long-awaited covid-19 vaccine first arrived in Arizona yesterday, but it is expected to take at least a week before doses make their way to Mohave County.
Governor Doug Ducey announced on Monday that the state got its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine with distribution starting in the state’s largest population centers in Maricopa and Pima counties.
“In Arizona, our plan is to get the vaccine to every corner of our state without delay, beginning with health care workers and vulnerable populations,” Ducey said in the release.
Ducey announced last week that the state expected to receive about 383,750 vaccine doses by the end of the year. The governor said Maricopa County would receive approximately 47,000 doses with 11,000 going to Pima County for the first week of distribution.
Next week, vaccine doses are expected to be distributed to all 15 counties in the state.
Ducey said Arizona’s vaccine distribution plan prioritizes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, educators and vulnerable populations. Ducey said as of last week 593 healthcare providers had completed the onboarding process and have been approved to receive the vaccine.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday, but she said in mid-November that 13 providers in the county had already been approved while 40 more were still going through the onboarding process at the time.
Havasu Regional Medical Center confirmed that it was one of those first 13 facilities approved.
According to an update sent by HRMC to local primary care physicians on Monday, the hospital has been told that it will receive an allotment of the Moderna vaccine once it is approved by the FDA - which could be next week at the earliest. The update also said that HRMC does not know how many doses it will receive in the first shipment, but that it does not expect to have enough to distribute to the general public for several months.
The Havasu Regional Medical Center did not respond to questions about local vaccine distribution on Tuesday. Mohave County spokesperson Roger Galloway said Health Department personnel wouldn’t be available to comment until Wednesday despite requests for information about the vaccine rollout from several media organizations.
Although multiple providers have been approved to receive and distribute the vaccine, local physician Khamranie Persaud said the first doses that arrive in Mohave County are expected to go to the large hospitals for distribution to medical professionals and nursing home patients.
Although it appears Lake Havasu City will have to wait for the Moderna vaccine, the wait may not be too much longer for the second covid-19 vaccine to begin the process of approval with the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA announced Tuesday that its preliminary analysis confirmed the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective. According to the Associated Press, a panel of outside experts is expected to vote to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA’s green light coming soon thereafter.
The Moderna vaccine uses the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s and showed similarly strong protection against COVID-19 but is easier to handle because it does not need to be kept in the deep freeze at minus 94 degrees. Both Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are so-called mRNA vaccines. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there is no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.
Government officials project that 20 million Americans will be able to get their first shots by the end of December, and 30 million more in January. That projection assumes swift authorization of the Moderna vaccine.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots for full protection. The U.S. government has purchased 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and orders for 200 million doses of the Moderna serum. Assuming no manufacturing or distribution delays, that would be enough to vaccinate 150 million Americans by mid-2021, according to the Associated Press.
In scrutinizing early results of a 30,000-person study, the FDA found that Moderna’s vaccine worked just about the same as Pfizer-BioNTech’s.
The Moderna vaccine was more than 94% effective overall at preventing COVID-19 illness, and 86% effective in people 65 and older. The FDA uncovered no major safety problems. Side effects can include fever, fatigue and aches as the vaccine revs up the immune system.
The FDA found no serious allergic reactions in the Moderna study. About 1.5% of vaccine recipients and 1.1% who got dummy shots reported possible smaller, “hypersensitivity” reactions.
