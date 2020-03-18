During the live broadcast, updates will be regularly posted below.
2:10 p.m. "We have no presumptive positive cases in Mohave County," Denise Burley said.
The Mohave County Public Health website is updated daily to alert citizens of any cases, she said. All cases have come back negative so far.
2:07 p.m. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Kingman and Bullhead City have declared emergency as well, and Lake Havasu City is considering it.
She also reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, staying at home if one feels sick, and washing hands.
2:03 p.m. Jean Bishop, chairman of the Mohave county Board of Supervisors, provides a statement on the coronavirus situation.
"I urge our citizens to stay calm...We currently have no reports of positive cases in Mohave County."
She officially declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County as a precautionary action.
2:00 p.m. Press conference begins.
