As news that a potential covid-19 vaccination could become available by the end of the year sweeps the globe, Mohave County has been quietly preparing for its distribution.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said a total of 13 healthcare providers in the county have completed the onboarding survey that is required for facilities to be able to obtain and administer the vaccine to patients. Burley added that about 40 more providers in the county are still completing the onboarding survey.
Havasu Regional Medical Center is one of the 13 providers in the county that has completed the onboarding survey.
“At this time we are waiting for further directions from the state regarding the process,” said Marketing Director Corey Santoriello.
While healthcare providers in the county have been working on getting approved to receive a vaccine, the Mohave County Health Department has also been gearing up in preparation for distribution.
“We stay apprised of the most current developments by participating in weekly meetings with ADHS,” Burley said. “Public Health has formed an internal task force to develop plans for county-wide access to the vaccine through partnerships with local hospitals and other health care agencies.”
Burley said the health department has also started planning for “point-of-dispensing-sites” throughout the county; in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, the Beaver Dam/Littlefield area, and near Colorado City.
A press release by Pfizer Inc. on Monday said its vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results. According to the Associated Press, Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to apply for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month. But authorities are stressing that, even if all goes well, it is unlikely the vaccine will arrive much earlier than the end of the year and that the limited initial supplies will be rationed.
Pfizer has estimated it could have enough vaccine for 25 million people worldwide by the end of 2020.
Burley said the health department has not been informed of any potential date that a vaccine might arrive in Mohave County, but said they will share the information when it becomes available.
If approved, one of the biggest challenges with distributing Pfizer’s vaccination is that it must be kept at extremely low temperature of about minus 94 degrees F.
“Pfizer has indicated that their company will use its own transportation partners for the delivery of vaccine from manufacturing facilities or warehouses to end-users,” Burley said. “To address the ultracold storage requirement for this vaccine, Pfizer has developed a thermal cooler equipped with data monitoring technology. The container will utilize dry ice to maintain the appropriate temperature for the vaccine.”
(6) comments
The mask wearers will all now have a more intimate understanding of history. How Mussolini and Hitler came to power, through manufactured fear.
Did someone say theres would be a Vaccine before the end of the Year?
"Promises made Promises Kept"
Oh "promises!" Here you go -
Just a few of Typhoid Donnie’s broken promises -
1. He told you he’d cut your taxes, and that the super-rich like him would pay more. You bought it. But his 2017 tax law did the opposite. By 2027, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, the richest 1 percent will have received 83 percent of the tax cut and the richest 0.1 percent, 60 percent of it, while 53 percent of American’s will pay more in taxes.
2. He promised the average family would see a $4,000 pay raise because of the tax law. You bought it. Real wages for most Americans are lower today than they were before the tax law went into effect.
3. He promised to close special interest loopholes that have been good for Wall Street investors but unfair to American workers, especially the notorious “carried interest” loophole for private-equity, hedge fund, and real estate partners. You bought it. But the new tax law kept the “carried interest” loophole.
4. He promised to bring an end to Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear program. You bought it. Kim Jong-Un hasn’t denuclearized.
5. He told you he’d repeal Obamacare and replace it with something “beautiful,” including “insurance for everybody.” You bought it. He didn’t repeal and he didn’t replace. Over 5 million Americans have lost health insurance in the last three years.
6. He told you he wouldn’t “cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.” You bought it. Now he’s planning such cuts in order to deal with the ballooning deficit created, in part, by the new tax law for corporations and the rich.
7. He promised to protect anyone with pre-existing conditions. You bought it. His Justice Department told a federal court it would no longer defend provisions of Obamacare that protect patients with pre-existing conditions.
8. He said he’d build a “wall” across the southern border. You believed him. But there’s no wall.
9. He told you he’d invest $1 trillion in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. You bought it. But after his giant tax cut for corporations and millionaires, there’s no money left for infrastructure.
10. He said he’d drain the Washington swamp. You bought it. He brought into his administration more billionaires, CEOs, and Wall Street moguls than in any administration in history.
11. He promised to re-institute a ban on all executive branch officials lobbying the government for five years after they leave government.” You bought it. But the ban he signed applies only to lobbying one’s former agency, not the government as a whole, and it doesn’t stop former officials from becoming lobbyists.
12. He said he’d use his business experience to whip the White House into shape. You bought it. He has created the most dysfunctional, back-stabbing White House in modern history, and has fired and replaced so many assistants that people there barely know who’s in charge of what.
13. He told you he’d “bring down drug prices” by negotiating “like crazy” with drug companies. You bought it. He hasn’t.
14. He told you he’d “stop foreign lobbyists from raising money for American elections.” You bought it. Foreign lobbyists are still raising money for American elections.
15. He promised “six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit.” You bought it. The giant tax cut for corporations and the rich didn’t leave any money for this.
16. He said he’d create tax-free dependent care savings accounts for younger and elderly dependents, and have the government match contributions low-income families put into their savings accounts. You bought it. He’s done neither.
17. He said that on Day One he’d label China a “currency manipulator.” You bought it. Then he declared China is not a currency manipulator.
18. He said he “won’t bomb Syria.” You bought it. Then he bombed Syria.
19. After pulling out of the Paris accord, he said he’d negotiate a better deal on the environment. You bought it. There have been no negotiations.
20. He promised that the many women who accused him of sexual misconduct “will be sued after the election is over.” You bought it. He hasn’t sued them, presumably because he doesn’t want the truth to come out.
21. He said he would not be a president who took vacations, and criticized Barack Obama for taking too many vacations. You bought it. Since being appointed as President, he has spent a millions of tax dollars and over a quarter of his days at one of his golf properties.
22. He vowed to “push colleges to cut the skyrocketing cost of tuition.” You believed him. But he hasn’t. Instead, he’s made it easier for for-profit college to defraud students.
23. He said he’d force companies to keep jobs in America, and that there would be consequences for companies that shipped jobs abroad, especially government contractors. You believed him. Never before in U.S. history have federal contractors sent so many jobs overseas. There have been no consequences.
24. He promised to end DACA. Then in January 2018 promised that “DACA recipients should not to be concerned… We’re going to solve the problem,” then he reversed himself again.
25. He promised to revive the struggling coal industry and bring back lost coal mining jobs. You bought it. Coal is still losing customers as utilities turn to natural gas and renewable power.
26. He promised to protect American steel jobs. You bought it. His tariffs on steel have protected some steel jobs. But industries that use steel – like automakers and construction – now have to pay more for the steel they use, with the result that their jobs are threatened.
27. He said he’d make America safer. You believed him. Mass shootings keep rising, and he has failed to pass effective gun control legislation.
28. He promised to make two- and four-year colleges more affordable. You bought it. But Trump’s most recent budget contains deep cuts in aid for low-income and first-generation college students, reduces Federal Work Study, and eliminates the 50-year-old Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program, which goes to more than a million poor college kids each year.
29. He promised to eliminate the federal deficit and bring down the debt. You bought it. Due to his massive tax cut, mostly for corporations and the rich and his military spending, the deficit is set to rise to $1 trillion, and the debt has ballooned to more than $21 trillion.
30. He said he’d release his taxes. “I’m under a routine audit and it’ll be released, and as soon as the audit is finished it will be released,” he promised during the campaign. You bought it. He still hasn’t released his taxes.
biG boB. You've already been SPANKED in to Submission on this Topic. How soon you forget!
Economy
President Trump’s policies have put the American economy into high gear.
* Since President Trump was elected 7.3 million jobs have been created.
* In 2019, 2.1 new jobs were created.
* In 2019, 1.5 million jobs were added for women. This accounts for more than 50% of total job gains for the first time ever.
* Over 500,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since the President was elected.
* The current unemployment rate is 3.5%, a 50-year low.
* Highlights of December’s jobs report:
* 174,000 jobs were created in December.
* December marked the 22nd consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been at or below 4%.
* For 22 consecutive months, wage growth has been near or above 3%.
* Throughout the Trump Administration we have seen record low unemployment for women, African Americans, Latino Americans, and Asian Americans. In December:
* African American unemployment rate was at 5.9%.
* The Hispanic American unemployment rate remained at a near record low of 4.2%.
* The Asian American unemployment rate was 2.5%, near a historic low.
* The adult women’s unemployment rate hit 3.2%, the lowest since 1953.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs over 100 times under President Trump.
* Under President Trump, 7 million people have come off food stamps.
* Under President Trump’s leadership, Congress passed historic tax cuts and relief for hard-working Americans. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the first major tax reform signed in 30 years.
* As a result of the historic tax cuts, nearly 9,000 Opportunity Zones were created in all 50 states, DC, and 5 territories. Opportunity Zones will spur $100 billion in private capital investment and impact nearly 35 million Americans.
* The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increased the Child Tax Credit by 100% keeping more money in the pockets of hardworking mothers.
* Economic confidence rebounded to record highs under President Trump because his pro-growth policies have and continue to put American workers and businesses first.
* President Trump has rolled back unnecessary job-killing regulations at a historic pace.
* The Administration has cut 8 and a half regulations for every new rule.
* This far exceeds the promise made to cut 2 regulations for every 1 regulation added.
* Regulatory costs have been slashed by nearly $50 billion and have saved taxpayers $220 billion once actions are implemented.
* The deregulation efforts will save American households an estimated $3,100 per year.
* The Administration formed the Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation which aims to better align state and Federal efforts to cut additional unnecessary regulations and costs.
Immigration
President Trump is working to secure our border.
* President Trump is fulfilling his promise to build a border wall, with sizable portions already finished or under construction.
* It’s expected that 450 miles will be finished by the end of 2020.
* The Trump Administration has constructed 100 miles of new border wall system.
* Currently, 167 miles of wall is under construction in high entry sectors such as San Diego, El Centro, El Paso, and Yuma.
* The new wall has contributed to a 56% overall decrease in the number of illegal migrant arrivals at the border.
* Under President Trump, the U.S. Border Patrol has arrested hundreds of members of dangerous gangs.
* The President has strongly enforced our nation’s immigration laws by cracking down on illegal immigration and taken aim at “sanctuary cities.”
* President Trump has called on Congress to close dangerous loopholes such as “Catch and Release,” end chain migration, and end the visa lottery program which enables illegal immigration.
* The Administration is looking to close the Flores Settlement Agreement that requires the government to release families into the country after 20 days. This loophole has been exploited by smugglers who use children as pawns to enter our country.
* We are closing asylum loopholes – recently, the Administration instituted a new rule requiring migrants who come to our border to have previously applied and been denied to a country they passed through.
* The Trump Administration announced they are releasing a “Public Charge Rule” that will ensure non-citizens do not abuse our nation’s public benefits. This rule will go into effect on 10/15/19.
* President Trump was successful in his efforts to get Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to step up and help stop the crisis at the border.
* President Trump’s successful negotiations have led to 28% drop in migrants taken into custody in June.
* In May, President Trump announced a new immigration proposal that would modernize our system and secure the border.
* The Administration has made it a priority to end human trafficking and is using many resources to do so.
* The Administration provided funding to support the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
* The Anti-Trafficking Coordination Team (ACTeam) initiative more than doubled convictions of human traffickers and increased the number of defendants charged in ACTeam districts.
Foreign Policy
President Trump has restored our nation’s standing in the world and is standing up to bad actors.
* The United States has successfully decimated ISIS.
* Under President Trump, the number one terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was taken out.
* President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and an evil, ruthless, and deadly terrorist.
* President Trump fulfilled his promise to name Jerusalem Israel’s capital city and moved the U.S. Embassy
* President Trump held two historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, further demonstrating the Administration’s commitment to a denuclearized Korean peninsula.
* President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran Nuclear Agreement and instituted the toughest sanctions in history to drive the regime’s oil exports to zero.
* In June 2019, President Trump signed an executive order that authorizes expanded sanctions against Iran.
* The Administration has vigorously and quickly enforced red lines against regimes and individuals that use chemical weapons.
* The Trump Administration has imposed sanctions on Russian entities and individuals previously indicted for their roles in Russian interference in our election.
* The Trump Administration imposed hard-hitting sanctions against Iran’s national bank.
Trade
President Trump is delivering on his promise to correct trade imbalances.
* The Trump Administration had taken unprecedented steps to modernize and improve trading practices and negotiate freer, fairer, and reciprocal trade agreements with our global allies.
* President Trump has kept his promise to deliver a modern and rebalanced trade deal to replace NAFTA. The United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA)
* The USCMA will spur economic growth, create 176,000 jobs, add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy, and raise wages.
* President Trump negotiated a new United States-Japan trade deal with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan is one of our strongest economic partners and this trade deal builds on that partnership. It is a big win for American farmers, ranchers, workers, and businesses.
* The Administration revised the United States -Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) to make it more beneficial to American workers
* The President and European Union President Juncker agreed to a new trade deal that strengthens and reforms our trade relationship. The agreement:
* Works toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, zero subsidies on non-automotive industrial goods.
* Makes it easier for the EU to purchase liquefied gas.
* Reduces trade and bureaucratic obstacles between the U.S. and the EU.
* Addresses unfair trade practices.
* President Trump agreed to a phase one trade deal with China that includes a strong enforcement mechanism.
* President Trump withdrew the United States from the flawed Trans-Pacific Partnership.
* President Trump has forced our allies to recommit to NATO.
* The Trump Administration has protected farmers from unfair trade practices by authorizing $12 billion in aid to the American agricultural heartland under The Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act.
Judicial
President Trump continues to reshape the Federal judiciary at a record pace and is following through on his promise to appoint judges who will uphold the Constitution and rule of law.
* President Trump continues to reshape the Federal judiciary at a record pace.
* President Trump has installed more federal court judges than any president in the past four decades.
* The President is following through on his promise to appoint judges who will uphold the Constitution and rule of law for generations to come.
* President Trump has nominated, and the Senate has confirmed a grand total of 187 Article III judges.
* 2 Supreme Court Justices – Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh.
* 50 Circuit Court judges.
* 133 District Court judges.
* 2 Court of International Trade Judges
* President Trump’s judicial confirmations have “flipped” 3 – 2nd, 3rd, 11th Circuits – federal appeals courts to Republican.
* In 2018, President Trump broke the record for the most circuit court of appeals judges (29) confirmed in the first 2 years of a presidency.
Health Care
President Trump has reduced the cost of health care and taken significant steps to fight the opioid epidemic.
* President Trump has prioritized fixing our broken health care system and worked with Congress to implement a system that works for all Americans.
* The President has made it clear patients with preexisting conditions will be protected.
* The individual mandate penalty has been eliminated.
* Association Health Plans have been expanded.
* Short-term, limited duration insurance plans have been extended.
* President Trump is working to implement his plan to lower prescription drugs.
* Under the Trump Administration, we have seen the first ever decline of average benchmark premiums on the federal health care exchange.
* The President signed an Executive Order to improve seniors’ health care and improve the fiscal sustainability of Medicare.
* Reforms to expand Medicare Advantage options and Health Reimbursement Accounts have been expanded.
* President Trump mobilized his entire Administration to address the drug addiction and opioid abuse by declaring a Nationwide Public Health Emergency.
* President Trump signed the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act to fight the opioid epidemic.
* The Administration launched FindTreatment.gov a public resource to help combat substance abuse.
* President Trump signed an Executive Order that increases price and quality transparency.
* The Administration has committed to ending surprise billing.
* HHS is finalizing a rule that will require hospitals to make prices publicly available online and in a more consumer-friendly format.
* The Administration has proposed a rule to require insurance companies and group health plans to provide enrollees with cost estimates.
* The Trump Administration has promoted innovation and solutions to expand treatment options for Americans living with disease including HIV/AIDS, kidney disease, pediatric cancer, Alzheimer’s, and more.
* The Administration launched a program to provide the HIV prevention drug PrEP to uninsured patients for free.
* Signed the bipartisan Tobacco-Free Youth Act to raise the nationwide age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products to 21 years old.
* Costly Obamacare taxes were repealed including the “Cadillac tax” and the Medical Device Tax.
Environment
President Trump is promoting a clean and healthy environment for all Americans.
* The President and the Administration are continuing to pursue policies that encourage environmental protection while promoting economic growth.
* Since 2005, our energy related carbon emissions have declined more than any other country. This is expected to decrease in 2019 and 2020.
* Our nation’s environmental record is one of the strongest in the world.
* According to the White House, from 1970 to 2018, the combined emissions of the most common air pollutants fell 74% while the economy grew over 275%.
* We have the cleanest air on record and remain a global leader for access to clean drinking water. The President has taken important steps to restore, preserve, and protect our land, air, and waters.
* The Save our Seas Act was signed into law in 2018. This law reauthorized the NOAA Marine Debris Program, promoting international action to reduce marine debris and authorizing cleanup and response actions that may be needed.
* The EPA has taken significant steps to clean up our contaminated sites and hazardous sites.
* In FY2018, the EPA completed cleanup work on 22 Superfund sites from the National Priorities list. This is the largest number in one year since 2005.
* The EPA is more efficiently implementing air quality standards that will better protect the environment and human health.
* The President’s management of our nation’s lands promotes conservation while encouraging good stewardship and expanding recreational opportunities.
* Just this year, President Trump signed legislation designating 1.3 million new acres of wilderness – the largest public lands legislation in a decade.
* The Department of the Interior proposed to open more than 1 million acres of land for expanded hunting and fishing access. The President took important action to improve management of forests to help prevent devastating forest fires.
* President Trump issued changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to reduce regulation and allow for infrastructure and transportation projects to move forward.
Energy
President Trump’s policies have begun to unleash our nation’s energy potential.
• President Trump signed an Executive Order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling and open more leases to develop offshore drilling.
• The Administration acted aggressively to increase exports of energy resources to the global market and allowed financing for coal and fossil energy projects.
• President Trump has approved the infrastructure and provided the resources needed to unleash Oil and gas production in the U.S.
o The Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines were approved, supporting an estimated total of 42,000 jobs and $2 billion in wages.
o The New Burgos Pipeline, a cross-border project that will export U.S. gasoline to Mexico, was approved.
o The Trump Administration reversed President Obama’s moratorium on new leases for oil and gas development on Federal lands.
• The President rescinded President Obama’s costly Clean Power Plan.
• The President proposed the Affordable Clean Energy Rule to reduce greenhouse gasses, empower states, promote energy independence, and facilitate economic growth and job creation.
• The Administration has rescinded many costly Obama-Era regulations including the methane emissions rule that would cost American energy developers an estimated $530 million annually.
• The President announced his intent to withdrawal the U.S. from the unfair Paris Climate Accord.
Agriculture
President Trump and his Administration continue to help our farmers.
* In 2018, President Trump signed a sweeping new Farm Bill into law.
* The Farm Bill provides support and stability to our farmers, expands crop insurance, doubles how much farmers can borrow and helps open new markets for our farmers.
* The President authorized the year-round sale of E15 gasoline which provided a boost to America’s corn growing communities.
* Red tape that has harmed American farmers have been rolled back.
* This includes eliminating the burdensome Obama-era Waters of the United States rule.
* The historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act protected family farmers from the estate tax.
* Thanks to the President’s historic tax cuts legislation, the effective tax rate for farmers is expected to fall from 17.2% to 13.9%.
* President Trump is standing up for America’s farmers by negotiating fairer, freer, and more reciprocal trade deals that remove barriers and open markets for American farmers.
* President Trump negotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), getting a better deal for American farmers and ranchers.
* The USMCA will increase America’s Agricultural exports by $2.2 billion.
* The USMCA will eliminates Canada’s discriminatory programs that allow low-priced dairy products to undersell our nation’s dairy producers.
* USMCA includes expanded market access for dairy products, eggs, and poultry.
* In a deal with the European Union, American soybean exports will be increased.
* o President Trump reached a new trade agreement with Japan. As a result, Japan will eliminate or reduce tariffs on approximately $7.2 billion in U.S. agricultural exports.
* President Trump continues to stand up to China and their unfair trade practices which target our farmers.
* The Administration provided $16 billion in funds to support our farmers against unfair trade retaliation.
* The Trump Administration continue to support and expand markets for America’s farmers.
* Japan’s market has been opened to all American beef.
* Restrictions have been eliminated on:
* American pork exports to Argentina.
* American beef to Brazil.
* Idaho chipping potatoes to Japan.
* American poultry to South Korea.
* President Trump signed an Executive Order directing Federal agencies to streamline the agricultural biotechnology regulatory process.
* The Trump Administration is working to promote connectivity in rural American by investing in rural broadband. President Trump is working to protect our Nation’s forests.
* In 2018, the President signed an Executive Order aimed at increasing responsible forest management and coordinating Federal, State, tribal, and local assets to prevent and combat wildfires.
* In order to preserve the health of our forests, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 was signed into law.
* President Trump and his administration continue to provide necessary disaster relief to impacted areas.
Education
President Trump and his administration are putting students and families first.
* The President understands the importance of education and continues to declare the last week in January National School Choice Week.
* The President signed a historic Executive Order that promotes and protects free speech on college campuses.
* President Trump and his Administration support the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act.
* In 2019, President Trump signed a memorandum that eliminates 100% of student loan debt for permanently disabled veterans.
* The President continues to work with the Department of Education to expand transparency and give students expanded access to vital information about the career outcomes of the programs they enroll in.
* • President Trump has made Historically Black Colleges and Universities a priority, including appropriating more money to HBCUs in one year than any other president and establishing a Presidential Board of Advisors on HBCUs.
* President Trump signed the FUTURE Act into law. The law permanently funds HBCUs and simplifies the FAFSA application
* The President is committed to expanding and strengthening education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEM).
* President Trump issued a presidential memorandum encouraging the Department of Education to promote STEM, especially Computer Science.
* President Trump directed more than $200 million per year to technology education grants for women and programs that encourage participation in STEM careers.
* The President signed the bipartisan reauthorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. This law provides the necessary training for students and workers to succeed in the 21st century economy.
* The President donated his 2017 second quarter salary to the Department of Education. The funds were used to host a STEM focused camp for students.
* President Trump signed the INSPIRE Act which encourages NASA to have more women and girls participate in STEM and pursue careers in aerospace.
* The President signed an Executive Order to expand apprenticeships in America.
* President Trump has encouraged state and federal lawmakers to expand school choice.
* The administration lowered regulatory hurdles and restored flexibility to schools with respect to menus in their cafeterias.
* President Trump is committed to making our schools safer.
* President Trump encouraged passage of the STOP School Violence Act to provide funding grants to schools to improve security measures.
* The Administration established a Commission on School Safety to examine ways to make schools safer for all students and teachers.
* Additionally, the Administration proposed a new $5 billion annual tax credit to promote school choice. This move is supported by 2/3rds of black Americans.
Military and Veterans
President Trump is protecting America and our allies by rebuilding our military and ensuring our veterans receive the care they deserve.
* President Trump has restored American military strength.
* Under President Trump’s leadership, Congress passed three historic National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA).
* The FY2020 NDAA includes a much needed 3.1% pay raise for our troops.
* The FY2020 NDAA establishes the United States Space Force to ensure American dominance in space.
* President Trump signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) to fire failing employees and establish safeguards to protect whistleblowers.
* The President signed the V.A. Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017 to authorize $2.1 billion in additional funds for the Veterans Choice Program (VCP).
* The Trump Administration created a new White House V.A. Hotline, staffed by veterans and family members.
* The Administration has secured a record $8.6 billion in funding for mental health services with the goal of ending the tragedy of veteran suicide.
* The Trump Administration has created the PREVENTS initiative, a task force aimed at unifying the efforts of government, businesses, and nonprofit groups to help our veterans.
* The President has secured $73.1 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs – the highest funding for the VA in history.
* Veterans Affairs increased transparency and accountability by launching an online “Access and Quality Tool.” This provides veterans a way to access wait time and quality of care data.
* In 2019, President Trump signed a memorandum that eliminates 100% of student loan debt for permanently disabled veterans.
* The President also called upon all 50 states to ensure that disabled veterans do not pay state tax on their forgiven debts.
* The unemployment rate among veterans is at a record low of 2.8%.
* 9.1 million veterans are employed.
* The number of unemployed veterans has been reduced by 40% under President Trump.
* In November 2019, President Trump became the first president to walk in the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
Women
Under President Trump’s administration, women have been empowered to reach their economic potential.
* Women have experienced record low unemployment under President Trump.
* Since he was elected, President Trump has created over 4.3 million new jobs for women.
* In 2019, 1.5 million jobs were added for women. This accounts for more than 50% of total job gains for the first time ever.
* In December, the adult women’s unemployment rate hit 3.2%, the lowest since 1953.
* The unemployment rate among women has been under 4% for 18 straight months.
* During the President’s first year in office, the number of American women in poverty fell by nearly 600,000.
* Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the child tax credit was doubled to $2,000 per child.
* President Trump was the first president to include a paid family leave policy 2 budget proposals.
* The FY2020 NDAA included paid parental leave for federal workers.
* The President and his Administration are committed to keeping families and communities safe.
* The Trump Administration has prioritized empowering women to pursue careers and realize their economic potential.
* President Trump directed more than $200 million per year to technology education grants for women and programs that encourage participation in STEM careers.
* President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the National Council For The American Worker.
* Over 300 companies and associations of all size and industry have signed the Administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, promising to create more than 14 million education, training, and skill-building opportunities over the next 5 years.
* Ivanka Trump created the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP) to help 50 million women in 22 developing countries realize their economic potential by 2025.
* Additional Trump Administration efforts to empower women globally include:
* The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi): Aims to mobilize more than $2.6 billion in capital for women entrepreneurs in 26 developing countries.
* The WomenConnect Challenge: Seeks to growth women’s access to digital technology and bridge the digital gender divide.
* The 2X Women’s Initiative: Aimed at mobilizing $1 billion in capital to support women living in the developing world. This initiative has already mobilized more than $140 million from the private sector to support women in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Black Americans
Black Americans have a true champion in President Trump.
* President Trump has created an astonishing 1.6 million new jobs for black Americans since his election. o In December, the black unemployment rate was at 5.9%.
* The black American unemployment rate has been at or below 7% for 23 consecutive months.
* Prior to President Trump’s administration, the black unemployment rate had never dipped below 7%.
* In 2019, the African American unemployment rate hit a record low and remained below 7% for the entire year.
* Under President Trump, incomes for black Americans have increased by 2.6%.
* Under the Trump Economy, wages are continuing to rise which significantly benefits the lowest-paid workers.
* The poverty rate among black Americans is at its lowest level in history.
* Under President Trump, 350,000 fewer black Americans are living in poverty.
* During the President’s first year in office, the black American poverty rate fell to 21.2% down from 22% the year before.
* As a result of the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, nearly 9,000 Opportunity Zones were created in all 50 states, DC, and 5 territories.
* o Opportunity Zones which will create jobs and spur investment in disadvantaged communities.
* o These Opportunity Zones will spur $100 billion in private capital investment and impact 1.4 million minority households.
* President Trump signed the historic FIRST STEP Act into law.
* The FIRST STEP ACT has been widely hailed as the most meaningful criminal justice reform in a generation.
* This landmark legislation included necessary reforms to our justice system, improves our prison system, and prepares inmates for reentry in our communities.
* As a result of the First Step Act, more than 3,000 Americans have been released from prison and 90% of those who have had their sentences reduced are black Americans.
* The First Step Act shortens mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes and provides judges greater liberty to go around mandatory minimums.
* The law also allows offenders sentenced under racially motivated mandatory minimums to petition for their cases to be re-evaluated.
* President Trump was awarded the 2019 Bipartisan Justice award by the nonprofit 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center. The President received this award for his “ability to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful progress in reforming our criminal justice system.”
* President Trump has committed his Administration to advancing second chance hiring for former prisoners. This includes launching a “Ready to Work Initiative.”
* The Trump Administration has fought for a federal tax credit on donations that fund scholarships to private schools, a proposal supported by 64% of African Americans.
* President Trump has made supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a top priority.
* In February 2017, President Trump announced the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.
* The President signed an Executive Order on HBCUs in February 2017, the earliest any President has signed an Order on HBCUs.
* The EO established an Interagency Working Group to advance and coordinate work regarding HBCUs.
* The federal HBCU initiative office was moved back into the White House, a move that leaders had requested under President Obama.
* President Trump has appropriated more money than any other president to HBCUs.
* The President signed legislation to increase federal funding for HBCUs by 13%, the highest level ever.
* President Trump signed the FUTURE Act into law. The law permanently funds HBCUs and simplifies the FAFSA application.
* The President worked with Congress to lift the ban on Pell Grants on summer classes.
* Through the Capital Financing Program, the Administration has provided more than $500 million in loans to HBCUs.
* The President directed the entire federal government to develop a strategy to support HBCUs. To date, this has been supported by 32 departments and agencies.
* The Administration has forgiven more than $300 million in outstanding debt for four schools impacted by natural disasters and the budget provided $10 million to defer loan payments for 6 school facing financial difficulties.
* The Department of Education worked with HBCUs to protect $80 million in Title III carryover funding.
* President Trump took a big step to end discriminatory restrictions to prevent faith based HBCUs from accessing federal support.
* The Administration continues to work with HBCUs to expand apprenticeship opportunities, career choices, and ensure they are receiving adequate support.
Latino Americans
Under President Trump’s leadership the Latino American community has thrived.
* Under President Trump, Latino Americans have experienced record low unemployment.
* More than 2.9 million jobs have been created for Latino Americans since the President was elected.
* In December, the Latino American unemployment rate was at a near record low of 4.2%.
* The Hispanic American unemployment rate hit several record lows in 2019, including falling below 4% for the first time in history.
* The median Latino American income rose by $1,786 during President Trump’s first year in office.
* In 2017, the median Latino American income hit its highest ever recorded level ($50,486).
* Since taking office, the Latino American homeownership rose by more than a percentage point (46.3% to 47.4%).
* In addition to the booming economy, President Trump renegotiated freer and fairer trade deals such as the USMCA.
* President Trump has stood up to socialism and communism in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.
* Thanks to pressure from President Trump, 50 countries followed President Trump’s leadership in recognizing Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.
* The Trump administration has rolled back President Obama’s disastrous rapprochement with Cuba, which only benefited the country’s dictatorship instead of its people.
* At the direction of President Trump, the Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against senior officials in the Nicaraguan regime for their role in human rights abuses and undermining democracy.
* The President has made it clear that American interests do not align with failed socialist policies.
Asian Americans
Under President Trump’s leadership Asian American unemployment has reached record lows.
* In December, the Asian American unemployment rate was 2.5%, near a historic low.
* The lowest ever record unemployment rate for Asian Americans (2.1%) came in June 2019.
Maybe You Should Go hang out with Davel2 He believes all your Smut!
Didn't President Trump tell us that there would be a Vaccine by the end of the year? Didn't the Media say it was impossible? "Promises made Promises Kept".
You poor simple minded fools actually believe the spew of a serial liar who has been in hiding for the past five days. And believe me, there will be no vaccine available to the American people by the end of the years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.