Mohave County health officials confirmed four new coronavirus cases Monday evening, bringing the county’s total cases to 100.
Two of the pandemic’s newest victims were identified as Lake Havasu City residents, one of whom has been hospitalized with the virus.
The hospitalized victim, identified only as being between the ages of 55 and 64, was not infected by travel, nor was he or she personally connected to a known victim of the coronavirus.
The second victim, identified as a Havasu resident older than 65, was personally connected to a known victim. He or she entered self-isolation, according to county officials, and was recovering at home as of Monday.
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Arizona, confirmed cases are expected to peak next week, and medical officials are continuing their efforts to protect the health of Mohave County residents.
Public Health Director Denise Burley spoke with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday afternoon, and apprised them of the latest developments in the ongoing crisis.
The health department is soon expected to receive a rapid coronavirus testing machine from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Standard testing has taken days or even weeks - but with the new machine, medical professionals could confirm or rule out potential new cases in a span of about 13 minutes.
According to Burley, rapid testing kits will be in short supply, however. Twenty-four such kits will be immediately available to health officials when the machine is installed. The Mohave County Health Department has already requested additional rapid testing kits from the Arizona Department of Health Services, but those kits were unavailable as of Monday.
As Mohave County’s hospitals rely on standard kits, Burley says medical professionals have established groups of priority in testing.
“Most aren’t having any more difficulty getting testing kits,” Burley said. “Prioritization includes looking at the top-priority groups: Hospitalized patients and healthcare facility workers who are symptomatic. Priority-two includes long-term care facilities and patients 65 years or older who are symptomatic, as well as patients with underlying conditions and first responders who are symptomatic.”
With outbreaks reported at two Mohave County long-term care facilities last week, health officials are taking efforts to stop the virus’ spread and to prepare for the worst if need be, according to Burley.
Mohave County hospitals appeared to have adequate ICU bed space to accommodate potential surges in coronavirus patients, Burley said, with exceptions including Valley View Hospital in Fort Mohave, and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Valley View had only one ICU bed available as of Monday, Burley said, while Western Arizona Regional Medical Center had three. Both, however, were ready to open additional space for patients if needed.
The health department is expected to receive shipments of protective masks for medical professionals this week, Burley said, which will be distributed to hospitals throughout the region.
According to Burley, the rise in Mohave County’s number of confirmed cases coincides with additional testing conducted over the past several weeks.
“We’ve seen our numbers going up,” Burley said. “We thought that’s what was going to happen. As we see more cases, it paints a clearer picture of what’s happening in Mohave County with increased testing.”
With 29 confirmed cases and three deaths in the Havasu area as of Monday evening, members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors expressed concerns over a surge of California residents into the areas of the county.
“Over the weekend, we experienced a huge number of visitors from California and Nevada at Davis Camp and Lake Havasu City,” said Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson. “I’m not proposing that we try to stop this invasion, but what effect does it have on those communities.”
While the answer to that question remained unclear as of Monday, Supervisor Ron Gould expressed concern for Mohave County’s economy, as well.
Since March 31, much of Mohave County’s hospitality industry has suffered, and small businesses determined to be “nonessential” were urged to close under an order from the Arizona Governor’s Office. Restaurants have been reduced to takeout and delivery service only, and social distancing measures have created a barrier between Mohave County business owners and the tourism revenue on which they have relied for decades.
“I think it’s essential that we plan to reopen the county,” Gould said Monday. “Americans and Arizonans are free people and are not going to tolerate being locked down much longer. With the invasion of Californians, I don’t believe Mohave County residents sitting in their houses while Californians run around our towns is going to keep the virus from spreading.
“We’d better plan on how to keep the virus from spreading now,” Gould said. “Because we need to open (the county) up and get back to work.”
