There were seven new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Saturday evening, bringing the county's total to 135.
Two of the new cases are in Kingman. One person is in the 55-64 age range, hospitalized and linked to another case. The other is in the 45-55 age range, linked to another case and recovering at home in isolation.
The other five cases are in the Bullhead City service area. None are hospitalized, and three cases are under 20 years old. Those three cases are linked to another confirmed case, and the individuals are recovering at home in isolation.
The fourth case is in the 20-44 age range, recovering at home in isolation and linked to another case. The fifth case is in the 55-64 age range, linked to another case and recovering at home in isolation.
There are now 34 positive cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City (including three deaths), 84 in Kingman (including 10 deaths), 1 in another small community, and 16 cases in Bullhead City (including one death). A total of 14 people have died from the disease.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 1,151 tests have been performed and 983 of them came back negative. Fifty-two test results are still pending.
