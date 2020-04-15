Mohave County hit a total of 50 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon.
The latest case was confirmed in Kingman. The individual is in the 45-54 age range and is recovering at home in isolation, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. It has been determined that this case is not epi-liked to another confirmed case nor is it travel-related, they wrote in a press release.
Kingman now has 28 confirmed coronavirus cases, Havasu has 18, and Bullhead City has four.
The county health department reminds all residents to maintain social distancing and stay at home whenever possible. They also provided this advice about face masks:
"The CDC is recommending that people wear cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from those who may have the virus, but are not experiencing any symptoms.
"Research shows that people without symptoms can infect others and that the virus may spread when people speak or breathe — not just when they cough or sneeze. “In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” US Surgeon General Adams said.
"CDC advises the use of a simple cloth face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These face masks should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of cloth, allow breathing without restriction, and be machine washable, without causing damage to the shape or size of the mask. Cloth masks should be washed regularly; a washing machine should suffice for cleaning. When removing the mask, everyone should be careful not to touch eyes, nose, or mouth, and wash hands immediately after mask removal.
"The cloth face masks recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. These are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, and other emergency personnel.
The cloth face mask doesn’t replace the need for frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, or the practice of physical distancing. Face masks should not be placed on young children under 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or are unable to remove the mask without assistance. For more information about wearing a mask, please visit the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html"
