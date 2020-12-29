The coronavirus made its official debut in Mohave County on March 24 this year in Lake Havasu City. Since that first case was confirmed, thousands have been diagnosed with the disease, hundreds have died, and still thousands have recovered.
Now, as 2020 comes to a close, a vaccine is in the process of being distributed to frontline healthcare workers, first responders and the county’s most vulnerable, with plans to be distributed to other members of the public next year. Hospitals are also seeing an influx of covid-19 patients and ICU capacity across the state is dwindling.
The year’s end has also brought a consistently elevating number of new covid-19 cases, with 3,269 new ones identified by the Mohave County Department of Public Health since Dec.13.
The new numbers eclipse the county’s first sharp spike in the summer months, when 2,137 new covid-19 cases were reported from June 28 to Aug. 8.
After nine months of data collection, the average age of cases in the county is 47.6 years old, according to MCDPH. The average age of deaths is 75.7 years old.
Over the course of the pandemic, 11,276 total cases and 301 deaths have been recorded countywide, with 3,128 cases and 67 deaths occurring in Havasu. Almost 7,000 cases have been reported as recovered.
When it comes to the county’s most vulnerable, the virus has taken its toll. As of Dec. 17, 488 cases and 85 deaths have been linked to the county’s long-term care facilities.
County and state health directors continue to urge residents to take proper precautions as the pandemic rages onward, including wearing a mask, frequently washing hands, avoiding large gatherings, and social distancing.
