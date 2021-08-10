More and more coronavirus tests are coming back positive in Mohave County as Arizona’s infection rate reaches levels last seen during the winter surge and administered tests increase.
The state last week averaged more than 2,000 cases per day.
In November, when cases began to rise at the start of the state’s second surge, Arizona saw trends similar to what it is seeing now: The number of cases, hospitalizations and percent of tests coming back positive for covid so far this month mirror numbers seen prior to the winter surge that inundated Arizona hospitals.
Arizona’s seven-day case average is 2,359 cases, and 13.4% of all covid-19 tests are registering positive. The last time the state saw similar positive test rates was in late November, when the state was reporting 3,700 cases a day.
Two weeks later Arizona would have the highest rate of covid spread in the nation. Arizona also recently reported it’s highest single day total of new covid cases since January, with 3,112 confirmed cases on Aug. 2.
Deaths have been relatively low in Arizona but they too are now starting to see an increase as covid-19 cases continue to increase. The state has averaged 19.6 daily deaths over the past week compared to 7.7 two weeks ago.
In Mohave County, the positivity rate has reached 15.5%, according to the county’s Coronavirus Hub website. Less than half of the county’s population is fully vaccinated — a population where the majority of residents are considered highly vulnerable. The county’s covid-19 data shows that 60- to 69-year-old residents have the highest number of cases recorded out of all age groups, with almost 4,000 positive patients total.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been 26,265 coronavirus cases and 808 deaths in Mohave County since the pandemic hit Havasu in March 2020, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.
ADHS reported 124 new cases and 2 new deaths in the county on Tuesday, in addition to 258 new vaccine doses administered.
Hospital bed usage by covid-19 patients are seeing a steady increase, with 20% of all adult intensive care unit beds in the state being used by novel coronavirus patients. Two weeks ago, only 16% were COVID-19 patients, and only 11% were four weeks ago. In the past month, in-patient bed usage has seen a 114% increase in use by COVID-19 patients.
Emergency rooms are filling up, as well.
Since the start of the pandemic, emergency room beds are being used up by the most covid-positive patients ever, with 64% of all ER beds in the state in use.
In the past four weeks, ventilator use by covid-19 patients has jumped 137%.
A top doctor at the state’s largest hospital network said the facilities could begin to impose capacity restrictions at the rate covid-19 is multiplying in Arizona.
In a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said the 71 children admitted with the virus last month is double the figure from a month before.
The good news, she said, is most pediatric cases the hospitals have seen so far do not require treatment in an intensive-care unit. But Bessel said that may be only a temporary situation.
“This does not mean that the virus cannot have a serious impact on children,’’ she said, pointing out the experience in states like Louisiana, Florida and Texas where the number of children in ICUs has spiked. In New Orleans, all the pediatric ICU beds were full late last week.
Information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health and Havasu Regional Medical Center was not made available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jerod Macdonald-Evoy of the Arizona Mirror and Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
What do you expect when so many ignorant morons in this backward county refuse to believe the pandemic is real and refuse to get vaccinated. Maybe Karma will correct this!
