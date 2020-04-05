All special events in Mohave County have been suspended as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Supervisors want to discuss what changes could occur when those events eventually return.
Officials have been pursuing an amendment to the county’s special events requirements since last year, when a special event originally planned for more than 1,000 Mohave County residents collapsed for lack of proper permitting.
With multiple confirmed cases of the coronavirus spreading throughout the county, however, officials are seeing a greater need to regulate future special events.
If approved, the new amendment to Mohave County rules on special events will require organizers to give 15 days’ notice for events of 50 to 200 participants. Event holders expecting more than 200 participants will require 45 days’ notice and approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“It strengthens the county’s position on controlling our events, and our ability to go in and shut down something that could potentially be hazardous to the public,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson on Wednesday.
Prior to the outbreak, Mohave County residents expected “Trumpstock” to take place in October. With an expected turnout of more than 1,000 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, the Kingman Police Department prohibited the event from taking place in Kingman due to a lack of sufficient security.
The event was relocated to Golden Valley without prior approval or permitting from the county. “Trumpstock” proceeded without clearance from the county health department, a security permit, traffic permits or a permit to serve liquor - all before the coronavirus pandemic became a national concern. Now, Mohave County supervisors are cautious against a similar incident taking place.
“All special events are suspended for the time being,” Johnson said. “We hope eventually there will be a vaccine, and people can build up their antibodies so that the next time the virus come around, it won’t be as dangerous. But this is a good reason to regulate our events more closely. Before, we didn’t have the authority to go in and stop and event like Trumpstock from taking place.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to approve the new amendment for county special events at its Monday meeting in Kingman.
Looserpalooza was a scam from the get-go and anyone with half a brain could see it.
