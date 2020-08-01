The Mohave County Health Department reported 36 new coronavirus cases Saturday night, bringing the total count to 3,001.
Twelve of the cases were reported in Lake Havasu City, seven of which are under the age of 50. There are now 961 cases that have been confirmed in Havasu.
In Bullhead City, 15 new cases were reported, eight of which are under the age of 50. Bullhead City now has 1,371 cases.
Kingman reported eight new cases, most of which are over the age of 50. Kingman’s total number of cases is now 594.
One case, a 70-79 individual, was reported in the North County area, a collection of smaller Mohave County communities. This area now has a total of 62 cases.
As of Monday, Mohave County officials report 962 cases as recovered. There have been a total of 145 deaths since the pandemic began in Mohave County.
