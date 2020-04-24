Seven new positive coronavirus cases were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Friday, adding up to 82 cases countywide.
Five of the latest cases are in Kingman, and two are in Bullhead City.
All five patients in Kingman are in the 65+ age range. Three are hospitalized, with two of them epidemiologically-linked to another case and the third not travel-related or epi-linked to another confirmed case. The remaining two people are recovering at home in isolation and are epidemiologically-linked to another case.
Both new cases in Bullhead City are individuals in the 20-44 age range and are currently recovering at home in isolation. One is epidemiologically-linked to another case and the other is not travel-related or epi-linked to another confirmed case, according to the county.
There are now 46 cases in Kingman, 26 in Lake Havasu City (including three deaths), and 10 in Bullhead City.
According to the county's website, as of April 23, 785 tests have been completed in the county, with 678 coming back negative for covid-19. There are 47 test results pending.
