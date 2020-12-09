The year of the coronavirus could end on a positive note as the Arizona Department of Health Services prepares to receive more than 383,000 doses of vaccine, just in time for Christmas.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, 212,000 of the vaccines will arrive from Pfizer, and 171,000 will come from Moderna. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that the first doses of the vaccine could arrive as soon as this weekend, with distribution starting in Pima and Maricopa Counties for the first week. During the second week of distribution, all of Arizona’s 15 counties, as well as four tribes will receive doses to begin vaccinating at-risk patients throughout the state.
Doses will also be provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pharmacy Partnership Program, through which residents and staff at Arizona nursing facilities will receive the vaccine.
And in Mohave County, doses may be sorely needed. The Mohave County Department of Health Services reported 119 new cases on Tuesday, with two deaths in the areas of Bullhead City and Kingman. Of those new cases, 21 occurred in Lake Havasu City, all of which remained under investigation by state and local health officials.
“We continue to see dangerous strain in our hospitals, and in our resources due to covid-like illness,” Burley said Monday at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We are only seeing the beginning of in-patient demands resulting from the most recent surge.”
According to Burley, the average number of patients at Mohave County is increasing, and health officials have routinely met with medical providers to monitor the situation. Of the county’s five hospital facilities, Burley reported Monday that three of those facilities had one or fewer ICU beds available.
“In the three hospitals that responded (to inquiries), 17% to 23% of all
hospitalized patients were coronavirus-positive,” Burley said. “Resources are becoming a little less available … but it’s a very dynamic system with hospital data, and it’s constantly changing.”
According to Burley, Arizona health officials are now aiding county workers to process new cases and prevent a backlog in Mohave County. The Department of Health Safety has employed more shifts per day to accommodate a rising caseload, Burley said.
As of this week, Mohave County has recorded almost 7,400 positive cases since the crisis began earlier this year, with 5,043 patients recovered. About 250 Mohave County residents have died from coronavirus-related illness.
According to Arizona health officials, the vaccine distribution plan will prioritize health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, educators and vulnerable populations. The Arizona Department of Health Safety will continue to order additional vaccine doses from the federal government.
But according to health officials, there may be a wait in Arizona for those additional doses to arrive. The federal government will distribute those doses to states, prioritized by their respective populations - and the Grand Canyon State is home to only 2% of the U.S. population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.