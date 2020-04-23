At least two cases of coronavirus have affected long-term healthcare facilities in Mohave County, but the Mohave County Public Health Department is refusing to provide additional information.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Arizona’s most populous counties have recently seen a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases, and virus deaths have topped 10,000 in nursing homes nationwide. But the status of some Lake Havasu City long-term care facilities remains unclear as all facilities adapt to policy changes and continue to care for residents.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health declined to say whether there have been any confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities in Havasu, instead referring those questions to the privately run businesses themselves.
“Please contact the nursing homes directly for comment. They can best respond...Hope the private nursing homes can provide what you’re looking for,” said Mohave County Spokesman Roger Galloway in an email response to questions posed by Today’s News-Herald.
Multiple nursing homes and assisted living facilities contacted by the News-Herald did not respond to questions as of Thursday afternoon.
One facility’s representatives — Jasmine Place — referred any case questions back to the county.
The two cases were announced by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson in a news release on Wednesday. Johnson said at least two cases of coronavirus had been found at long-term healthcare facilities. Additionally, one case was found at a homeless shelter.
County Director of Public Health Denise Burley told the supervisors on Thursday that 35 cases – more than half of the 69 cases confirmed in the county through 3 p.m. Thursday – are “health-care associated infections.” That means the patient is either a health-care worker, or was infected during hospitalization or in a long-term care facility, Burley explained. Later Thursday, the confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 75 in Mohave County.
The information was revealed as the county begins reporting more data regarding cases. Until now, cases were listed either as related to travel outside the county, resulting from contact with another known patient, or the result of the general spread of the virus through the community.
Burley said final determinations have now been made on 68 of the 69 known cases (as of Thursday afternoon), with 14 listed as “community acquired,” nine attributed to out-of-state or international travel, and 10 from close contacts with an existing case. The remainder fall under the new category of health-care associated infections.
Nursing facilities adapt to new policies
Some long-term healthcare facilities in Lake Havasu City were able to provide insight on how their residents are doing and what policies have changed.
Diane Nelson, caregiver at Serenity Assisted Living, said while some residents have a hard time understanding the new rules and the global pandemic, family members “totally get it” and have expressed their support of the current no visitation policy.
“We have a huge responsibility, taking care of our residents,” Nelson said. “We need to be really overprotective in order to put families at ease and protect residents.”
Like many facilities in town, all staff have their temperature taken before starting their shifts and wear gloves and masks. They’re also frequently disinfecting most commonly used areas and continuing to follow national and state guidelines to slow the spread.
On the positive side, Nelson said family members are able to say hello through the front window, and residents have a patio out back to get some fresh air. They also haven’t had any virus scares in their facility, Nelson said.
The same can be said at both Prestige Assisted Living facilities in Havasu. According to a spokesperson for the business, none of their residents or staff have tested positive as of Wednesday.
In addition to following national and state guidelines, limiting visitor access, regularly checking staff for symptoms and enhancing cleaning procedures, group activities have been limited or suspended at both locations. They’re also keeping families in the loop with regular updates about preventive measures, the spokesperson said.
Residents and staff at Lake View Terrace Memory Care Residence also are clear of covid-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon, staff said.
“Families continue to communicate with their loved ones daily and we welcome the social distancing connection,” said Kathy Swann, vice president of sales and marketing for Frontier Management LLC, representing the company. “We communicate daily with the families via email, post updates on Facebook almost daily, and offer Skype and Facetime opportunities between residents and their families. Many family members have come to the community to see their loved one outside their window.”
While representatives declined to say if there are any confirmed covid-19 cases at their facility, Jasmine Place is also encouraging residents to connect with family members via video calls, emails and mailed care packages, “all of which remains essential to the emotional well-being and continued happiness of our beloved residents.”
Agata Popeda of the Kingman Daily Miner contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.