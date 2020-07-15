Mohave County passed 2,000 positive cases of coronavirus with Wednesday’s announcement of 137 new cases. Wednesday’s count includes 61 new cases in Lake Havasu City — a single day record for the community. There were 59 new cases announced in Bullhead City and 15 in Kingman.
The Mohave County Health Department also announced two covid-19-related deaths in Bullhead City.
Of the 61 Lake Havasu City area cases, 59 remain under investigation, which means public health workers don’t yet know where the virus originated.
One of the cases is under 10 years old and five are between the ages of 11 and 19. Havasu’s case count also includes nine people between 20 and 29 years old, 11 people between 30 and 39, four between 40 and 49,10 people between 50 and 59, seven between 60 and 69, 10 between 70 and 79, and two people over 80 years old.
There are now a total of 2,084 positive cases of coronavirus and 96 detains in Mohave County since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 626 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 14 death. Bullhead City has had 984 cases and 36 deaths. Kingman has had 434 cases and 46 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.