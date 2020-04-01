Arizona is starting to get its share of personal protective equipment from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, and those much-needed supplies have already started arriving in Mohave County.
Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that Arizona has received a total of 75% of its allotment of PPE from the national stockpile, amounting to roughly 1.2 million pieces of medical supplies including 181,000 N95 masks, 532,000 surgical face masks, 85,000 face shields, 59,000 surgical gowns, 431,000 pairs of gloves and more. The equipment is being sent to the Arizona Department of Health Services where it is then distributed to each of the county health departments based on population.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said as of Thursday the county had received three disbursements of the supplies from the national stockpile.
“We have been working diligently over the past few weeks to fill resource requests for healthcare facilities, first responder agencies, long-term care facilities, and private providers using these supplies,” Burley wrote in an email. ‘The disbursement of supplies within the county is based on the prioritization set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).”
