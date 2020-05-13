Eight more coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday in Mohave County, bringing the total to 217. Seven of the new cases are in Kingman, and the other is in the Bullhead City area.
Of the seven Kingman cases, one is under 20 years of age, recovering at home in isolation. Four of the cases are in the 20-44 age range. One of those cases is hospitalized, and the other three are recovering at home in isolation. The remaining two Kingman cases are in the 55-64 age range, recovering at home in isolation. Investigations for all seven cases are pending.
The case in Bullhead City is a 65+ individual, hospitalized and not linked to a confirmed case nor travel-related.
There are now 47 confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City (including four deaths), 147 in Kingman (including 19 deaths), 4 cases in “North County” (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 19 in Bullhead City (including one death).
There has been a total of 24 deaths in Mohave County, and according to Mohave County health officials, 18 of those are linked to a single long-term care facility in Kingman — Desert Highlands Care Center.
Of the county’s 217 confirmed cases, at least 84 are linked to long-term care facilities, Health Director Denise Burley said Wednesday.
“It is important to note that these cases are not only residents of long-term care facilities,” Health Director Denise Burley said. “There are also staff and family members of staff related to these cases.”
There are two other facilities that are also experiencing an increase in virus cases, the county said, but no locations were provided.
Teri Williams, communications director for Kingman Regional Medical Center, said Tuesday, “Over half of our admitted covid-19 positive cases are from long-term care facilities.”
When asked about how many people have recovered from the virus so far in the county, Burley said, “The Arizona Department of Health Services and Mohave County Department of Public Health are working on the definition of ‘recovered’ as it relates to covid-19 and will be publishing this information when available on the state and county dashboard.”
Meanwhile, in La Paz County, the Colorado River Indian Tribes reported 11 new cases among tribal members Wednesday afternoon. According to the Manataba Messenger, all of the new cases are from two households.
The new cases bring La Paz County’s total to 38 confirmed cases, and 14 of them are tribal members.
