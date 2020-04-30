At least seven of the coronavirus-related deaths in Mohave County originated at long-term care facilities.
Additionally, more than a third of the confirmed cases in Mohave County are connected to long-term care facilities, with 18 of them connected to a single nursing home in Kingman.
The nursing home is Desert Highlands Care Center, according to the CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The information was revealed during a press conference held Thursday afternoon by the Mohave County Health Department. A few hours later, the county announced four new cases and two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 120 cases and 12 deaths.
Both deaths reported Thursday were previously identified cases in the 65+ age range. One is linked to another confirmed case and the other is not, nor travel-related.
Of the four new cases, one is an individual in the 55-64 age range who is hospitalized in the Lake Havasu City service area and linked to another confirmed case.
The other cases involve residents of Kingman and communities in northern Mohave County.
Kingman has the bulk of the county’s cases thanks to nursing centers in the area. The Mohave County Health Department said 38 of the 45 cases from long-term care facilities are located in Kingman alone.
The county has refused to identify the facilities where cases have been found, but Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney confirmed that Desert Highlands Care Center has been the source of the struggle for the last week or so. KRMC is currently treating nine of those 18 confirmed cases.
Turney further clarified that all 18 cases that KRMC has treated from Desert Highlands Care Center were residents at the nursing home rather than employees. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of staff members having the virus without need of hospitalization, he said.
“There could be positives from the employees themselves. From a nursing home standpoint, there’s really only one source of infection typically, when you look at the pattern of what’s happened in other places,” Turney explained. “I can’t say for certain what’s happening in this particular nursing home, but typically, somebody may come in either sick or asymptomatic and be infectious and not know it... If you have a spark and that causes a fire, then that can spread within the particular nursing home. We’ve seen this happen in many places around the county, and unfortunately, it looks like what’s happened here.”
Multiple phone calls and emails sent Wednesday and Thursday to Dan Donahue, administrator of Desert Highlands Care Center, were unreturned as of Thursday evening.
The care center has a history of civil penalties and fines for various care complaints involving residents over the years. Donahue took over as administrator in May 2019. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Desert Highlands was served with a notice of intent to revoke the health care institution’s license in September. The Department’s website shows a settlement agreement was executed on Sept. 17 between ADHS and Desert Highlands.
There have been cases at nursing facilities in Lake Havasu City, but Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley could not provide a specific number.
