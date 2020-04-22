For almost a month, the Arizona National Guard has been deployed in communities throughout the state, including Lake Havasu City, to help ease the burden a global pandemic has put on supplies.
While they were originally activated by Gov. Doug Ducey to assist with surging logistical capacity across the state and bridge the gap between distribution centers, warehouses and the back of grocery stores, things have changed over time.
“That mission has pivoted, with some of our citizen-soldiers and airmen actually stocking grocery stores and assisting at levels in our community food banks,” Arizona National Guard Public Affairs Officer David Nunn said. “We have also been delivering medical supplies to the Navajo Nation and have been working with organizations and nonprofits to provide a whole-of-community response to fight covid-19.”
To understand how that’s done, here’s a look at how their support missions work.
First, a request for support or assistance with restocking supplies – like food or medical supplies – must be made.
“When a request is made for support or to assist during our state’s covid-19 response, the first step is to contact their county’s emergency management center,” Nunn said. “All 15 county emergency management centers then report up to the state’s Emergency Operations Center.”
The state’s EOC acts as a “nerve center” for statewide emergency response and works with the state’s Department of Health Services. The state EOC also keeps track of what resources and support facilities are available throughout the state – including the Arizona National Guard.
But the National Guard isn’t always the best choice, Nunn said. “We do not wish to compete with the civilian workforce, and oftentimes, they are better suited to assist with these requests.”
For example, a recent shipment of food and water to the Navajo Nation was conducted by a local vendor instead.
And they don’t just deploy from Phoenix. While the largest locations are located there and in Tucson, there are more than 30 Arizona National Guard bases, readiness centers, and other locations across the state.
“We have activated more than 1,000 citizen-soldiers and airmen in response to this mission and while many of them are based here in Phoenix, they come from communities across our state,” Nunn said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Arizona National Guard has supported three grocery stores in Mohave County – Bashas’ and Food City in Havasu and a Bashas’ in Kingman, Nunn said. These stores had teams helping restock them every night from April 5 through April 11. No further requests from grocery stores or medical facilities have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, Nunn said.
“We have been conducting missions in communities across the state constantly since our activation and will continue to until no longer requested,” Nunn said. “We are always ready, and always there.”
