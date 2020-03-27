The Arizona National Guard will be deployed throughout Arizona starting Saturday, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
The move comes under an executive order Friday by Gov. Ducey. National Guardsmen will be deployed to locations throughout the state to transport supplies to grocery stores and provide relief to store employees by stocking shelves with food and necessities.
Although they will continue to transport and stock supplies as needed to Arizona communities, police say that national guardsmen will not provide security services for the stores.
