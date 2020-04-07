There are now 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County as of Tuesday evening.
The newest case has been identified by the county as a Kingman adult in the 20-44 age range who is currently isolated at home.
According to the county, the case is a result of “community spread.” A contact investigation will begin as soon as possible.
As of Monday, there are now 14 cases in Lake Havasu City, seven in Kingman and two in Bullhead City.
This past weekend, the first coronavirus-related death occurred in Lake Havasu. The death, announced Saturday, involved a patient over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
