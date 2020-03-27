Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday morning by the Mohave County Health Department. The new cases appeared in Lake Havasu City and Kingman, bringing to total number of positive Mohave County victims to five.
Havasu’s second confirmed case is also the fourth positive coronavirus patient in Mohave County. According to Mohave County Health Department Director Denise Burley, both confirmed cases in Havasu are related, and the latest victim contracted the virus while he or she was out of state. As of Friday, both were not hospitalized, but recovering at home.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has been closed to visitors this week amid the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, with flowers and gifts being turned away in the lobby. With medical patients among those most vulnerable to the outbreak, health officials are taking no chances. According to HRMC representative Jeni Coke, medical professionals are taking all precautions to stop the virus’ spread in Havasu.
“We are working closely with the Department of Public Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond when anyone in our community contracts or is exposed to COVID-19,” Coke said.
As of Friday morning, 665 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported throughout Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 13 of the state’s 15 counties have been affected by the epidemic, with 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
The hospital is encouraging residents to practice social distancing. While most visitors are being turned away, Coke says there are exceptions. But contact between the public and patients is being kept to a minimum until further notice.
In facing the growing outbreak, Coke says the hospital is accepting donations from the community as the facility continues to care for Havasu patients.
“We have received a lot of inquiries from the community wanting to know how they can donate or help,” Coke said. “We would like to thank those in the community who have already donated and shown so much support to our staff.”
The latest confirmed case, reported in the Kingman area Friday afternoon, has not been hospitalized. According to county health officials, the victim has self-isolated. There are now a total of five confirmed cases in Mohave County, two in Lake Havasu City, one in Bullhead City, and two in Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has updated the community transmission level of COVID-19 in Arizona to “widespread.” Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state.
“Given widespread transmission, all Arizonans should expect that COVID-19 is circulating in their community,” said ADHS Director Cara Christ.
Havasu Regional Medical Center’s donation center will operate 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1785 McCulloch Boulevard. For more information on how to donate to the hospital, visit www.havasuregional.com, or contact coke at 928-854-5189.
