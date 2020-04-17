Three more positive coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday in Mohave County, bringing the total to 54.
One of the cases is an Lake Havasu City individual in the 20-44 age range, recovering in isolation at home. A Kingman resident in the same age range also tested positive and is recovering at home. The contact investigation has yet to be conducted.
Bullhead City confirmed its fifth case Friday. The individual is in the 65+ age range and is currently hospitalized, according to Mohave County Department of Public Health officials. Nursing staff will be initiating the contact investigation soon.
There are now 30 positive cases in Kingman, 19 cases (including two deaths) in Lake Havasu City and five in Bullhead City.
The county continues to urge residents to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of covid-19.
