Financial effects from the coronavirus are leading Today’s News-Herald to suspend print publication of its Monday and Saturday editions through the summer. The first day without a Monday paper will be tomorrow, April 13.
The newspaper will continue to publish a complete version of the daily edition online seven days a week at havasunews.com as well as bulking up online news.
Publisher Mike Quinn said the move will likely mean larger editions on the five remaining print days, especially as the coronavirus recedes.
While the suspension of the two print editions is caused by economic reasons, the move to more digital news may be especially appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the rapid pace of information during the coronavirus pandemic means the web site is an especially good way to present timely news content. The paper has offered free access to most coronavirus content for several weeks.
Subscription rates will not change, a decision, Quinn said, that averts a subscription price increase. The seven-day print edition will return near summer’s end and no later than the beginning of October with the exact date to be determined.
Some content from the digital edition of the Monday and Saturday newspaper will be reprinted in print editions, including obituaries. Crossword and other puzzles will be printed only in the print edition, but you’ll still get seven days of puzzles each week.
Quinn said the coronavirus has brought numerous store closures and cancellations of preprint and display advertising, the main revenue source for the newspaper. He noted the digital edition page count can be affordably increased to fit the news.
“The digital e-edition will offer more news, not less, than the print edition could because of the cost of printing and distributing,” he said.
Subscribers already receive free access to havasunews.com and the daily edition. Those who haven’t activated this access can do so at havasunews.com and using the dropdown menu under subscribers to see the subscriber services’ activation key. Subscribers will need their account number. Contact service@havasunews.com or call 928-855-6392.
Sad news, but the necessity is obvious. Please hang in there - our newspaper is important to the community.
