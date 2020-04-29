Arizona’s “blitz” of coronavirus testing over the next three weekends has a goal to test 60,000 Arizonans to get a better understanding of the state’s actual number of virus cases. But as of Tuesday evening, there are no plans to participate in Mohave County.
Drive-through and on-site testing at various locations is available in Coconino, Maricopa, Pima and Yavapai counties as of Wednesday afternoon. Exact locations and additional details can be found at azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. The Arizona Testing Blitz webpage will be updated on a daily basis as new testing sites are registered and identified.
Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, confirmed Tuesday that currently, “there are no testing blitz locations in Mohave County.”
“The state is coordinating and promoting the testing blitz,” Burley said. “Organizations that commit to participating will register through ADHS and their agency information will be added to the webpage.”
Burley said in a Board of Supervisors meeting last week that the county’s peak of coronavirus cases is expected to occur in the first week of May or later. As April ends, there have been 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County and eight deaths. Lake Havasu City claims 30 of those cases and three deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.
