There are no confirmed or preliminary positive cases of COVID-19 anywhere in Mohave County but health leaders are urging citizens to act as if the disease is already here.
One reason Mohave County residents should be especially cautious, officials say, is that the county’s demographics seem to make it particularly vulnerable.
According to the Centers for Disease Control Social Vulnerability Index, Mohave County is one of the most at-risk communities in the entire country.
The website techrepublic.com says the index shows that there are just four counties in the United States with a population of 100,000 or more, more than one third of whom are 60 years or older, and a vulnerability index above 0.75. Mohave County was on the list with Highlands County, Florida, Marion County, Florida, and Douglas County, Oregon. Mohave’s vulnerability index of 0.91 was the highest of the four.
“The social and age vulnerability index that was posted really puts us at one of the highest risks in the country,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. “I think that is where it is very important that people take this very seriously. Once we do start to see community spread, as you can see from some of these other counties, they start with one case then they move to 10 and to 20 in a very short timeframe. So we want to have people really thinking about what steps they can take today, not when we hear about our first case.”
Brian Turney, CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center, said everyone will have to do their part in order to get through the pandemic.
“This is a team sport,” Turney said. “The county is obviously involved with this, the institutions are involved with this, but the key player in this sport, really, is the community as a whole and how they behave. That will determine how much this spreads and how much the institutions are stretched. I think people probably should assume that there are probably some cases in our county. I think that is a safe assumption. And if we are lucky and there aren’t any, great, but we need to behave as such. If we do that we will all be better off.”
Michael Stenger, CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, said that also applies to people who are not considered, “high risk.”
“They need to pay attention, for sure, because this is serious,” Stenger said. “Even though they are young and healthy, relatively speaking, they can still contract the virus and get very, very sick. Obviously we know that elderly people that are frail and have chronic medical conditions that have weakened their immune system are the most at risk. But now is not the time to congregate in large groups. Schools are closed for a reason, business have closed for a reason, restaurants are only serving through drive troughs or take out – so now is not the time to have a party. It’s time to be vigilant, to stay calm, use good common sense, and be very attentive to hygiene – that is how it spreads.”
Burley said she is encourage by the steps organizations throughout the county have taken to limit the virus’ spread, but said more measures will be needed.
“I do know that there have been steps taken by organizations every day to limit social interactions at this point, so there is a lot of work being done,” she said. “But I think we could step that up, and I think we will have to step that up and take it very seriously.”
