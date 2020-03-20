The Disabled American Veterans transportation service has been suspended until April 3. The DAV has four vans that it uses to carry 50 to 100 veterans to Veterans Administration hospitals in Phoenix and Prescott each week.
Rick Foster said local veterans who have an immediate need should call their health care service providers.
The Havasu DAV office is open daily, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 928-855-0356 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.