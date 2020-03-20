Now might be a good time to visit the Grand Canyon. All national parks are free to the public until further notice, the Park Service announced.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt instructed all parks remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic to waive entry fees. Outdoor spaces remain open to the public, while many facilities will be closed.
