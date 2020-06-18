Mohave County will not be among those implementing mandatory measures against coronavirus this month.
The decision comes after an order from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office this week, encouraging Arizona communities to implement such mandates as they see fit. According to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop, such measures would be almost impossible to enforce even if they were required for county residents.
“I think the governor was right in giving counties the flexibility to decide these matters,” Bishop said Thursday at a special Board of Supervisors meeting.
According to Bishop, the county is ill-suited to implement restrictions on its residents, but is qualified to encourage public health and safety measures as they arise.
“We have to encourage everyone in our community and everyone on this board to consider our options and encourage our citizens to wear masks when unable to comply with social distancing,” Bishop said. “Definitely, people should wear a mask. But I don’t think we can mandate that our citizens wear a mask all the time.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius also indicated her reluctance to enforce sweeping restrictions over county residents.
“I have no intention of mandating anything,” Angius said. “I hope people do the right thing, but the bottom line is it’s about being polite and respectful to other residents … I think that if people are given education, and we keep it in the news, or keep it vocal – having people do it organically is always better than having the government do it.”
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county continue to surge, however, Mohave County Public health Director Denise Burley says masking and social distancing measures could remain crucial to preventing the virus’ spread.
“There is a growing body of evidence that shows wearing face masks can reduce transmission of the virus,” Burley said Thursday. “Is it a perfect solution? No, it’s not – it’s why we encourage people to wash their hands, stay at home if they’re sick and follow all other preventative steps and measures.”
Since the start of the pandemic, 690 Mohave County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 70 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
“I strongly recommend the use of face coverings, but I also believe they should primarily be used when people are unable to physically distance. I want people to voluntarily choose to do it for the right reasons – and those reasons are to protect the health of others.”
According to Burley, even those without symptoms of the virus would be well-advised to wear masks.
“Some people are asymptomatic, or only have mild symptoms,” Burley said. “They may be unaware they have the virus, and may be out in the community feeling well enough to be out, but they’re spreading the virus. And that spread occurs very quickly.”
According to Burley, however, it will be up to county residents to protect themselves from contact with the virus.
“Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while,” Burley said. “You can’t just stop operating, you can’t just close everything down. You have to find a new normal to work with, and we have to work as a community to solve the problem … to make this effort successful, we’ll have to put ourselves toward this common goal of ridding ourselves of (coronavirus) in our community.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action on whether to enforce public safety measures for county residents. However, signs encouraging Mohave County residents to continue observing precautionary measures could still be posted at county facilities without the need for a formal vote.
In Bullhead City, officials have issued a mandatory masking order, requiring residents to wear protective face masks in public.
