Although Arizona is in the midst of another surge of coronavirus cases and Mohave County has been setting records for new cases in the last few weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey has so far resisted calls to return to business closures put in place in late June and Mayor Cal Sheehy said Lake Havasu City currently has no plans to revive its mask proclamation from the summer.
The total number of coronavirus cases, percent positivity of tests and hospital visits for covid-like illnesses have been rising in Mohave County and in Arizona as a whole since the start of October. Mohave County has had a total of 6,491 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic according to the Health Department. The county reported a record 554 cases the week of Nov. 21, followed by 521 cases last week.
Mohave County looks to be well on its way to another high weekly total this week as the Health Department reported another 134 cases on Tuesday and 178 cases on Wednesday. Lake Havasu City accounted for 32 of the cases in Tuesday’s release and another 45 cases on Wednesday. The Health Department also reported two new deaths each day to bring the total to 249 deaths countywide.
The previous high for cases reported in a week in Mohave County had been the week of July 4 with 456. Around that time, Ducey responded with statewide orders closing bars, gyms, clubs, and pools, and later placed capacity limits on restaurants. The Arizona Department of Health Services also authorized “Crisis Standards of Care” at hospitals due the number of people who required care at the time.
On July 1, Sheehy made use of the city’s emergency declaration for the first time to issue an emergency proclamation requiring masks to be worn indoors when physical distancing is not possible. The proclamation also listed multiple exemptions to the rule including for children under 6 years old, or in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask, and there was no penalty for non-compliance.
The mask proclamation was extended on July 23 and Sheehy rescinded the mask requirement on Aug. 28 after Havasu reached specific benchmark metrics from the state that allowed businesses to reopen and schools to return to in-person learning. At that time, Sheehy announced he will not reinstate a citywide mask mandate without getting approval from the City Council following a public hearing, and he reiterated that stance on Wednesday.
With cases numbers and covid metrics approaching or exceeding previous high marks, Ducey has so far declined to reinstate full shutdowns. At a press conference on Wednesday, Ducey said the state’s focus is on accountability and on enforcing the measures that are already in place.
“I think the overarching message from the Governor is for Arizonans and residents of our city to redouble their efforts an follow the really simple but very effective mitigation strategies of staying home when you are not feeling well, washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask when appropriate, and social distancing yourself. By following those mitigation strategies we can help slow the spread.”
As for Havasu, Sheehy said the goal continues to be educating its residents and visitors.
“Our focus remains on educating our citizens about the mitigation strategies,” he said. “They are simple but very effective strategies – stay home when you are not feeling well, regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, and then socially distance when necessary. By following those we can help slow the spread.”
Sheehy said the city is also following all of the mitigation strategies suggested by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“There won’t be anything that will be stronger than what the state has already put in place,” Sheehy said. “We just ask that our citizens follow those guidelines as we go through this second wave that we are experiencing right now.”
Although masks are being strongly encouraged, Sheehy said the city isn’t currently considering reinstating a mask proclamation as was done over the summer.
“At this time there is no intention to have an additional mask proclamation,” he said. “But again, we need our citizens to be vigilant as we go through this and best practices suggest wearing a mask. It is effective and it helps slow the spread. So I strongly encourage our citizens and visitors to wear a mask in indoor public places and where appropriate.”
Sheehy didn’t rule out reinstating a mask proclamation in the future, although such a proclamation would need to be signed off on by the City Council. Although Sheehy waited for specific metrics to allow businesses to open and schools to return to in person learning before lifting the original mask proclamation, Sheehy said he isn’t looking at any specific metrics that would cause him to bring the issue back to the council.
“Each day in this pandemic we learn more information and additional data comes out, so it would really be on a case by case and day by day basis – similar to how we have been managing and navigating the pandemic since it started,” he said. “I don’t have a specific benchmark that I could pinpoint, but when and if it is appropriate we will do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.