Lake Havasu City schools are not closing their classroom doors as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the county.
Schools across the country have announced new shutdowns and hybrid schedules as coronavirus cases are surging nationwide.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone said there aren’t any schools here in Lake Havasu City that are considering closing back down and returning to full distance learning due to covid-19 concerns. The district has been working closely with the Mohave County Department of Public Health throughout the pandemic, Stone said, and they “have not indicated any recommendation to change our current status.”
LHUSD Board President Lisa Roman said the district has been keeping tabs on the situation, noting that several districts in the metro Phoenix area have returned to distance learning for the rest of the semester.
“Our hope is that the local infection rate stays low enough for the district to keep its current plan in place,” Roman said.
This week, Mohave County reported the highest number of new cases since the spikes seen locally in June and July. Since Monday, there have been 315 new cases and five new deaths in the county, with 88 new cases reported on Friday alone. Of this week’s cases, 86 are from Havasu.
The county has recorded a total of 4,819 cases and 226 deaths since the pandemic began in March and lists 3,986 patients as recovered. The current county positivity rate is 7.6 percent, and the case fatality rate is five percent, according to the county health department’s website.
Mohave County remains in a moderate state of spread, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, where hybrid schooling is the recommended model of learning. All elementary schools have been fully reopened since Oct. 12, and secondary schools are hybrid learning until the end of the semester.
