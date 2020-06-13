Only one new coronavirus case was reported Saturday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The individual is 50-59 in the Kingman service area, recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case.
There are now a total of 115 positive cases in Lake Havasu City (including 10 deaths), 248 in Kingman (including 38 deaths), 10 cases in North County, and 210 in Bullhead City (including 16 deaths). There are now a total of 64 deaths and 583 positive cases.
